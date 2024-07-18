International Bestselling Author J.D. Barker Tapped to Reboot the Flatliners Franchise with a New Novel

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development for fans of psychological thrillers and the supernatural, acclaimed Hampton Creek Press author J.D. Barker has been selected to breathe new life into the iconic "Flatliners" franchise with an upcoming novel.

The "Flatliners" property, known for its exploration of near-death experiences and the consequences of tampering with the boundaries between life and death, has captivated audiences since the release of the original film in 1990. The franchise was previously revived with a 2017 film remake, and now takes a bold step into the literary world under Barker's expert guidance.

J.D. Barker, renowned for his gripping suspense novels and intricate plotting, is set to expand the "Flatliners" universe with a fresh narrative that promises to delve deeper into the psychological and supernatural elements that made the original concept so compelling.

"We're thrilled to have J.D. Barker on board for this project," said Peter Filardi, writer of the original film. "His ability to craft suspenseful, thought-provoking stories makes him the perfect choice to reinvigorate the 'Flatliners' franchise for a new generation."

Barker expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "The concept of 'Flatliners' has always fascinated me. I'm honored to have the opportunity to explore these themes of mortality, consequences, and the unknown in a novel format. Fans can expect a story that remains true to the spirit of the original while pushing into new, uncharted territories. We’re going to scare the hell out of you.”

The novel’s publisher has yet to be announced.

About J.D. Barker:

J.D. Barker is the international bestselling author of numerous novels, including DRACUL, THE FOURTH MONKEY, and BEHIND A CLOSED DOOR. His work has been translated into two dozen languages and optioned for both film and television.