Dickey’s Barbecue Opens Second Store in Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Clarksville, TN have officially opened the doors to their new store this week.

As of July 16th, 2024, the hungry folks of the Clarksville community can indulge in the historic barbecue brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. at the brand-new Dickey’s store located at 2805 Fort Campbell Blvd. Ste. C Clarksville TN 37042. This is Owner/Operator Douglas Keenum’s second Dickey’s franchise store in Clarksville.

The multi-store Owner/Operator Doug Keenum said, “My family and I are very excited for the opening of our second Dickey’s store and look forward to continuing to serve members of the Clarksville community. When the opportunity came along to expand, we were thrilled to continue our partnership with Dickeys. We hope you’ll join us soon for some delicious barbecue.”

“We are so happy to have Doug and his crew opening another store in Clarksville,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickeys Capital Group. “The entire team has a great passion for barbecue, as well as doing fantastic work throughout their community.”

This new store will be open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm serving a variety of hickory smoked meats, traditional sides, and some good ol’ fashion southern hospitality.

“We’re confident that Doug, his crew, and this brand-new Dickey’s store is going to bring legit barbecue and lasting memories to the great people of Clarksville,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “As a family focused brand, we can’t wait to continue serving the Clarksville locals both in store and throughout the community.”

