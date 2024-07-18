CBH Homes Celebrates the Grand Opening of Topaz Ranch West: A New Community in Caldwell, Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Topaz Ranch West, a brand new community in Caldwell, Idaho. With its close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and other amenities, this community has a lot to offer. The Treasure Valley is invited to join CBH Homes at their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Event:

Date: Thursday, July 18th, 2024
Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm *Ribbon cutting at 12:00 pm
Location: 403 Hildago Way, Caldwell, Idaho
Food: Bite Me Food Truck 

The ribbon cutting ceremony will officially launch CBH's new community, Topaz Ranch West. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy free food from Bite Me food truck, meet the CBH team, tour stunning new homes, face painting and even grab some amazing CBH swag.

Topaz Ranch West is an exciting addition to the over 50 CBH communities currently released, offering a range of beautiful and affordable homes in a prime location. With seven homes released to sell starting at $372,990, buyers can also take advantage of the CBH Hot Savings Summer where they can get up to $45,000 towards extras such as closings costs, rate-buy-down and more. 

"We're excited about how Topaz Ranch West offers more housing for our always growing community,” said Holly Haener, Director of Sales. “For a new community to be released, it’s jumped through a lot of hoops and been touched by a lot of people. From the Cities, developers, marketing and more.”

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of the grand opening of Topaz Ranch West. For more information, visit cbhhomes.com or contact CBH Homes directly at (208) 391-5545.


About CBH Homes:
CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923 

