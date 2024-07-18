Global Data Center Accelerator Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - GPU Processors to Dominate Market for Deep Learning Training Application

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor (GPU, CPU, ASIC, FPGA), Type (Cloud Data Center, HPC Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Enterprise Inference), End-user (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center accelerator market was valued at USD 109.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 372.9 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. Rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers is driving the growth of the data center accelerator market. Whereas premium pricing of accelerators is restraining the growth of the data center accelerator market.

The report segments the data center accelerator market and forecasts its size by technology, offering, device type, application, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the data center accelerator ecosystem.





The HPC data center segment is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The HPC data center segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast. The demand for data center accelerators in high-performance computing (HPC) data centers is driven by the need for enhanced computational power, efficiency, and speed in processing large-scale, complex workloads. This surge is further fueled by the expansion of cloud computing services, which offer scalable HPC resources to businesses and researchers. Additionally, the rise of big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) contribute to the demand for robust and efficient data center infrastructures capable of supporting intensive workloads and ensuring high-speed data processing and storage.



The public cloud inference segment is likely to grow at the second higher CAGR during the forecast period

The public cloud inference segment is expected to grow at second higher CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period. Public Cloud Inference is driven by the increasing need for rapid and efficient processing of vast amounts of data, especially for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. As businesses and consumers continue to generate and utilize more data, the reliance on accelerators to maintain high performance and scalability in public cloud infrastructures is becoming more critical.



The Asia Pacific segment is likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the second highest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. the region witnessed substantial investments in technology infrastructure, driven by both government initiatives and private enterprises aiming to establish robust data ecosystems. The rise of 5G networks further amplified data generation and processing requirements, necessitating efficient data center solutions.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $109.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $372.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Data Center Accelerator Market, 2020-2029 (USD Million)

GPU Segment to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Enterprise Inference Application to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Healthcare Vertical to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Key Players in Data Center Accelerator Market - Increasing Data Volumes and Pressing Need for Fast and Efficient Data Processing to Drive Market

Data Center Accelerator Market for GPU Processors, by Vertical - IT & Telecom Segment to Secure Largest Share of Data Center Accelerator Market for GPU Processors in 2029

Data Center Accelerator Market for Deep Learning Training Application, by Processor - GPU Processors to Dominate Market for Deep Learning Training Application Throughout Forecast Period

Data Center Accelerator Market in North America, by Country -Canada to Record Highest CAGR in North American Market During Forecast Period

Data Center Accelerator Market for Cloud Data Centers, by Region -Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR in Market for Cloud Data Centers During Forecast Period

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Region -North America to Hold Largest Share of Global Market in 2029

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Country - Canada to Record Highest CAGR in Global Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Data Volumes and Pressing Need for Fast and Efficient Data Processing

Growing Demand for Cloud-based Services

Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

Surging Adoption of Deep Learning Technology in Big Data Analytics

Increasing Demand for Data Center Accelerators from Enterprises and Researchers

Restraints

Premium Pricing of Accelerators

Shortage of AI Hardware Experts

Need for Highly Specialized Infrastructure

Opportunities

Emergence of FPGA-based Accelerators

Proliferation of Mlaas Offerings

Challenges

Unreliability of AI Algorithms

Complex AI Mechanisms

High Energy Consumption by Data Centers

Key Technologies

Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)

Complementary Technologies

High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

Adjacent Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Edge Computing

Case Study Analysis

Nvidia and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Collaborate to Accelerate Scientific Simulations with GPU-Powered Supercomputing

Xilinx Powers Alibaba Cloud FaaS with AI Acceleration Solution for E-Commerce Business

AMD's Accelerator Card Helps Kuaishou Optimize ASR Service

Clemson University Researchers Leverage Nvidia NGC Containers to Simplify HPC Application Deployment and Focus on Complex Tasks

Companies Featured

Nvidia

Intel

Advanced Micro Devices

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technology

IBM

Alphabet

Marvell

Dell Inc.

Achronix Semiconductor

Graphcore

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu

Skyworks Solutions

Sambanova Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

NEC

Lattice Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Leapmind

Qnap Systems

Mips

Synopsys

Semptian

Cisco Systems

