Verizon and the 49ers team up to give fans an opportunity to meet linebacker Fred Warner in San Jose

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will host an exciting event at its Blossom Hill retail location in San Jose, featuring a special appearance by 49ers team captain Fred Warner. This event marks the celebration of a dynamic new partnership between Verizon and the San Francisco 49ers, aimed at enhancing the fan experience both on and off the field.



This event, scheduled for Monday, July 22, will give “The Faithful” and Verizon customers alike the opportunity to meet one of the league’s premier linebackers, Fred Warner. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience, including autograph signings, photo opportunities, and exclusive giveaways.

Event Details

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Time: 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Verizon Retail Store, 690 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose, CA 95123

"As a Bay Area native, I know firsthand that the 49ers are an important part of the local culture. That is why I’m extremely excited about Verizon joining forces with the 49ers to bring fans closer to the game - and players - they are so passionate about," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President for Verizon. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unique experiences and connecting communities to what they love."

The collaboration between Verizon and the 49ers leverages Verizon's cutting-edge technology and the team's dedication to excellence. The partnership promises to deliver unique, money-can’t-buy experiences that will elevate the fan journey through Verizon Access rewards.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

heidi.flato@verizon.com