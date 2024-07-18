New Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Novel Shares Incredible Adventure of Ordinary Hero

Charleston, SC, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of prophetic-feeling dystopian fiction like George Orwell’s 1984 and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World will want to check out NSB by Rus Duncan. Part science fiction, part political thriller, and teeming with heart-pounding action, NSB promises readers an incredible ride through a not-so-distant future.

There is a catastrophic earthquake on the Pacific coast, three dormant volcanoes erupt, and the subsequent climate disruptions trigger a series of long, severe winters. The USA is in chaos; there is no longer any electricity, internet, phones, food, or transportation. The Federal government shuts down, Congress suspends the constitution, and delegates authority to an oligarchy calling themselves the Governing Committee who begin constructing what are called Care Cities with totally automated housing for the demoralized refugees. But there is a catch: you are required to surrender your free will to LifeCare, an impersonal algorithm that measures either compliance, or NSB, Non-Standard Behavior.

Arnie Hensley, Care City One’s senior software specialist, agrees to leave the comfort of his automated lifestyle to find a hacker that he believes represents a threat to the Care City system and quickly discovers a sinister agenda that puts him in a race against time to implement a software fix to save the people ‘outside’ the city that he has come to love.

NSB will appeal to fans of classic dystopian science fiction as well as readers looking for compelling heroes who rise to challenge hopeless-feeling situations. This page-turner is jam-packed with thrilling adventure, nail-biting suspense, and a dash of romance.

About the Author:

Rus Duncan calls Texas his home and resides there with his wife of fifty-plus years. He enjoys dining out and engaging in conversation with anyone willing to turn off their smart phone.

