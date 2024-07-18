$184.5 Billion Office Stationery and Supplies Market Insights Report, 2024-2030 - Discover Growth Trends in Key Regions and Strategies of Major Players

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Office Stationery and Supplies is estimated at US$157 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$184.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Computer / Printer Supplies segment, which is expected to reach US$54.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2%. The Paper Products segment is also set to grow at 2% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $38.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3% CAGR to reach $34.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
MarketGlass Platform
Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|723
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$157 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$184.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competition
- Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Office Stationery and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies
- An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products
- Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market
- Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market
- Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2022
- Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million) for 2018-2022
- Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces (in %) for 2022
- Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market
- Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: January 2022
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021
- Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment
- Women: Major Home Office Users
- Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products
- Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market
- Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
- Pens Are Here to Stay!
- Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
- Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens
- Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
- Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings
- Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales
- Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence
- Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021
- Trends in Office Printing Market
- The Age of Digital Pens
- Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers
- Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market
- Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers
- Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics
- E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
