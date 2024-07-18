$184.5 Billion Office Stationery and Supplies Market Insights Report, 2024-2030 - Discover Growth Trends in Key Regions and Strategies of Major Players

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Computer / Printer Supplies segment, which is expected to reach US$54.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2%. The Paper Products segment is also set to grow at 2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $38.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3% CAGR to reach $34.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 723 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $157 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competition

Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Office Stationery and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies

An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market

Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market

Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2022

Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million) for 2018-2022

Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces (in %) for 2022

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market

Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: January 2022

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

Women: Major Home Office Users

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products

Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings

Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence

Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

Trends in Office Printing Market

The Age of Digital Pens

Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers

Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



