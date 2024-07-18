Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Innovations Turbocharging the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Momentum, Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging was valued at an estimated US$197.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$319.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the eco-friendly food packaging market is driven by several factors, reflecting changing consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements. One significant driver is the increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues and the demand for sustainable products.

Consumers are more informed and concerned about the impact of plastic waste and are actively seeking products with minimal environmental footprints. Regulatory policies and initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling are also propelling the market forward. Governments and organizations worldwide are implementing stricter regulations and offering incentives for the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.



Additionally, technological advancements in materials science and packaging technology are enabling the development of more effective and affordable eco-friendly packaging options. The growing trend of corporate social responsibility (CSR) among companies further supports market growth, as businesses strive to meet sustainability goals and enhance their brand image by adopting eco-friendly practices. These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the eco-friendly food packaging market, ensuring its continued evolution and adoption across the food industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Recycled Content Packaging segment, which is expected to reach US$137.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Degradable Packaging segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $47.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $45.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, BASF SE, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 703 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $197 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $319.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant

Sustainable Packaging Strategies & Concepts for Food Packaging Industry

Increased Use of Technologies Promoting Principles of Circular Economy: The Way Forward for the Food Industry

Competitive Scenario

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Eco-friendly Packaging: An Introduction

Food Packaging Options

Benefits and Drawbacks of Eco-friendly Food Packaging Containers

Strategies to Enable Shift towards Eco-Friendly Packaging

Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Witness Significant Growth

Eco-friendly Food Packaging: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Scoop-Full of Innovations Turbocharging the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Momentum

Salient Trends Painting the Food Packaging Domain Green

Recent Market Activity

Influencer Market Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Why Is Food Packaging Industry Looking for Greener Pasteur?

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging

Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics Across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Huge Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging in Food Industry

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2023E

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic Waste, Focus Shifts onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives in Food Industry

Shifting Priorities in Food Packaging Push Up Sustainable Options

Notable Sustainability Initiatives in Food & Beverage Packaging Space

Sustainable Packaging Drive Needs Clear Regulatory Guidance as Support

Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting Usage of Single-Use Plastic: 2023E

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2024E

Rising Eco-Consciousness of Consumers and Demand for Recyclable & Eco-Friendly Materials to Boost Prospects

Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Downsizing of Packaging

Technological Advancements to Make Non-Fossil Fuel Based Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Gains

Advent of Innovative Products to Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging

Natural Antiviral Agents for Producing Safer Food Packaging Materials

High Growth Opportunities in Green Packaging Market Bodes Well for the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Solutions

Notable Trends in the Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Paper & Paperboard Emerges as a Sustainable Flexible Packaging Option for Food Industry

Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Opportunity for Flexible Packaging (In US$ Million) by Region for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027P

Flexible Paper Packaging Finds Growing Use in Food Industry

Growing Penetration of Corrugated Boxes in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Demand for Foodservice Board: Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Type and Region

Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto Eco-Friendly Bottles

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option for Water

Proper Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Biodegradable Packaging Materials: Using Natural Sources to Degrade Materials

Impact of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Food Packaging

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications

Rising Significance of Green Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Packaging in Food Industry

Customization & Shelf Life Advantages Fuel Use of Molded Fiber Trays for Packaging in Food & Beverage Industry

Rising Consumption of Eggs to Fuel Growth in the Molded Fiber Market

Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles

Metal Packaging's Superiority over Other Packaging Materials Ensures Stable Demand from Food Industry

Demand for Canned Foods Presents Opportunity for Metal Packaging Solutions

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging

Advancements in Food Canning Materials Augurs Well for the Market

Metal Cans: Ease of Storage & Transportation Sustains Demand from Beverage Industry

Global Beverage Packaging Market by Type (in %) for 2024E

Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging

Glass Remains the Preferred Material for Wine Packaging

Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging

Plastic Foodservice Disposables Raise Concerns Over Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives

As Safety Reigns Supreme, Foodservice Industry Compelled to Place Sustainability on the Backburner

Eco-Friendly Foodservice Packaging Crafted to Sustainability Taste

Biodegradable Foodservice Packaging Market Benefits from Growing Focus on Sustainability

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth

Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Surge in Online Food Delivery Services Spurs Demand for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging

Reusable Food Packaging: Durability & Strength Benefits over Single Use Plastic Drives Adoption

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

New Age Consumers Show Preference for Eco-friendly Food Packaging

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Challenges Facing the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Lack of Adequate Recycling Infrastructure Facilities: A Key Challenge

Toxic Chemicals in Non-Food Grade Food Packaging

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Elopak AS

GWP Group

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

PaperFoam B.V.

Printpack, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Company

Swedbrandgroup

Tetra Pak

WestRock Company

WINPAK LTD.

