Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Innovations Turbocharging the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Momentum, Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

The global market for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging was valued at an estimated US$197.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$319.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the eco-friendly food packaging market is driven by several factors, reflecting changing consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements. One significant driver is the increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues and the demand for sustainable products.
Consumers are more informed and concerned about the impact of plastic waste and are actively seeking products with minimal environmental footprints. Regulatory policies and initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling are also propelling the market forward. Governments and organizations worldwide are implementing stricter regulations and offering incentives for the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.
Additionally, technological advancements in materials science and packaging technology are enabling the development of more effective and affordable eco-friendly packaging options. The growing trend of corporate social responsibility (CSR) among companies further supports market growth, as businesses strive to meet sustainability goals and enhance their brand image by adopting eco-friendly practices. These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the eco-friendly food packaging market, ensuring its continued evolution and adoption across the food industry.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market
- Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant
- Sustainable Packaging Strategies & Concepts for Food Packaging Industry
- Increased Use of Technologies Promoting Principles of Circular Economy: The Way Forward for the Food Industry
- Competitive Scenario
- Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Eco-friendly Packaging: An Introduction
- Food Packaging Options
- Benefits and Drawbacks of Eco-friendly Food Packaging Containers
- Strategies to Enable Shift towards Eco-Friendly Packaging
- Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Witness Significant Growth
- Eco-friendly Food Packaging: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Scoop-Full of Innovations Turbocharging the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Momentum
- Salient Trends Painting the Food Packaging Domain Green
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer Market Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Why Is Food Packaging Industry Looking for Greener Pasteur?
- Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth
- Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
- Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages
- Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging
- Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics Across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging
- Huge Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging in Food Industry
- Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2023E
- As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic Waste, Focus Shifts onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives in Food Industry
- Shifting Priorities in Food Packaging Push Up Sustainable Options
- Notable Sustainability Initiatives in Food & Beverage Packaging Space
- Sustainable Packaging Drive Needs Clear Regulatory Guidance as Support
- Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market
- Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting Usage of Single-Use Plastic: 2023E
- Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2024E
- Rising Eco-Consciousness of Consumers and Demand for Recyclable & Eco-Friendly Materials to Boost Prospects
- Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Downsizing of Packaging
- Technological Advancements to Make Non-Fossil Fuel Based Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Gains
- Advent of Innovative Products to Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging
- Natural Antiviral Agents for Producing Safer Food Packaging Materials
- High Growth Opportunities in Green Packaging Market Bodes Well for the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Solutions
- Notable Trends in the Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market
- Paper & Paperboard Emerges as a Sustainable Flexible Packaging Option for Food Industry
- Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Opportunity for Flexible Packaging (In US$ Million) by Region for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027P
- Flexible Paper Packaging Finds Growing Use in Food Industry
- Growing Penetration of Corrugated Boxes in Food & Beverage Industry
- Global Demand for Foodservice Board: Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Type and Region
- Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto Eco-Friendly Bottles
- Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential
- PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option for Water
- Proper Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
- Biodegradable Packaging Materials: Using Natural Sources to Degrade Materials
- Impact of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Food Packaging
- Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material
- Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications
- Rising Significance of Green Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Packaging in Food Industry
- Customization & Shelf Life Advantages Fuel Use of Molded Fiber Trays for Packaging in Food & Beverage Industry
- Rising Consumption of Eggs to Fuel Growth in the Molded Fiber Market
- Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles
- Metal Packaging's Superiority over Other Packaging Materials Ensures Stable Demand from Food Industry
- Demand for Canned Foods Presents Opportunity for Metal Packaging Solutions
- Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
- Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging
- Advancements in Food Canning Materials Augurs Well for the Market
- Metal Cans: Ease of Storage & Transportation Sustains Demand from Beverage Industry
- Global Beverage Packaging Market by Type (in %) for 2024E
- Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging
- Glass Remains the Preferred Material for Wine Packaging
- Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging
- Plastic Foodservice Disposables Raise Concerns Over Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives
- As Safety Reigns Supreme, Foodservice Industry Compelled to Place Sustainability on the Backburner
- Eco-Friendly Foodservice Packaging Crafted to Sustainability Taste
- Biodegradable Foodservice Packaging Market Benefits from Growing Focus on Sustainability
- Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth
- Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments
- Surge in Online Food Delivery Services Spurs Demand for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging
- Reusable Food Packaging: Durability & Strength Benefits over Single Use Plastic Drives Adoption
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Urbanization Trend
- New Age Consumers Show Preference for Eco-friendly Food Packaging
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Challenges Facing the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market
- Lack of Adequate Recycling Infrastructure Facilities: A Key Challenge
- Toxic Chemicals in Non-Food Grade Food Packaging
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)
- Amcor plc
- Ball Corporation
- BASF SE
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Elopak AS
- GWP Group
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mondi plc
- Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
- PaperFoam B.V.
- Printpack, Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Sonoco Products Company
- Swedbrandgroup
- Tetra Pak
- WestRock Company
- WINPAK LTD.
