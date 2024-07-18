Global Weapon Mounts Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 from $1.7 Billion in 2023 - Increasing Focus on Precision Targeting and Accuracy Strengthens Business Case

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weapon Mounts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Weapon Mounts is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The push for rapid deployment and ease of use in various terrains and scenarios is also influencing the market, with a notable increase in demand for lightweight and adaptable weapon mounts. This demand is further fueled by global trends in troop modernization and the adoption of lightweight equipment, which aim to enhance mobility and reduce logistical burdens. Gun mounts are specifically engineered to improve recoil absorption and reduce vibration, ensuring a more stable and controlled shooting experience.

Additionally, stringent government regulations and the necessity to adhere to international standards in the manufacturing of weapon mounts are pushing manufacturers towards higher quality and compliance. However, the market faces challenges such as the high costs associated with advanced mounts and the presence of counterfeit products, which can impede growth. The lack of global regulatory oversight and standardization further complicates the market landscape, posing obstacles to consistent quality and interoperability of weapon mounts across different regions and forces.

Looking forward, advancements in materials science are likely to produce lighter, stronger, and more adaptable mounts to meet the diverse needs of modern military operations, focusing on enhancing mobility and reducing logistical burdens.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Static Mounts segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Static Mounts segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $448.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $551.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AEI Systems LTD., Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Expansion of Military Modernization Programs Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Advanced Weapon Systems Spurs Growth

Advancements in Weapon Mount Technology Propel Market Expansion

Growing Adoption of Remote Weapon Stations Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Innovations in Lightweight and Modular Mounts Strengthen Business Case for Weapon Mounts

Integration of AI and Automation in Weapon Mounts Driving Market Adoption

Enhanced Battlefield Situational Awareness Accelerates Demand for Weapon Mounts

Increasing Use of Weapon Mounts in Homeland Security Operations Spurs Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Precision Targeting and Accuracy Strengthens Business Case for Weapon Mounts

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

AEI Systems LTD.

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems

Cantine Armament Incorporated

Capco LLC.

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

Crsystems Inc.

Curtiss-Wright

Denel Vehicle Systems

Dillon Aero

