Synaptics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results on August 8, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.



To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at Synaptics Q4 FY2024 Earnings Call Registration.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2bc08f03d13942d0805b232e6eca6eef

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in into the call ten minutes ahead of scheduled time.

Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

For further information, please contact:

Munjal Shah

Synaptics

+1-408-518-7639

munjal.shah@synaptics.com