OKX Wallet Now Integrated with RIDO AI Platform

OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with RIDO AI , an innovative Web3 personal data layer for AI. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access RIDO's ecosystem of data generation, aggregation, and trading services.

RIDO is a cutting-edge protocol designed to facilitate the sharing and trading of user data while protecting privacy and enabling data monetization. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of modules, including a decentralized data layer, attestation server, and ZK computing network, creating a robust infrastructure for AI-driven data utilization in the Web3 space.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to leverage RIDO's advanced data management capabilities, potentially allowing them to monetize their personal data securely and participate in the growing AI-driven data economy. OKX Wallet users can now explore new opportunities in data generation and trading, all while maintaining control over their digital identity and assets through the trusted OKX Wallet interface.

