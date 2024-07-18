DEADLINE ALERT for GRTS, PATH, and NKE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – February 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 16, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Gritstone’s ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone’s ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (3) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

Class Period: December 1, 2023 – May 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) UiPath’s turnaround strategy had failed; (2) Fruitless investments and inconsistent execution plagued the Company’s overhauled go-to-market strategy; (3) UiPath’s AI-powered Business Automation Platform suffered from the Company’s inability to adequately scale its AI-powered tools and caused “confusion” among customers; (4) As a result of the foregoing, UiPath experienced significant difficulties closing and/or expanding large multiyear deals; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)

Class Period: March 19, 2021 – March 21, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy was unable to generate sustainable revenue growth; (2) Nike’s purported competitive advantages were unable to protect the Company from intense competitive pressures after NIKE largely disengaged from many of its wholesale and retail partners to focus on the Company’s direct-to-consumer strategy; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

