[Latest] Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 23.6 Billion by 2033 at a 22.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Unified Endpoint Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Unified Endpoint Management Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Unified Endpoint Management Market: Overview

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) refers to a comprehensive approach to managing and securing all endpoint devices within an organization’s network. These devices can include smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, wearables, and IoT devices.

A prominent trend in unified endpoint management (UEM) is the convergence of security and management capabilities into a single platform. Traditionally, UEM solutions focused primarily on device provisioning, configuration, and application management.

However, with the increasing threat landscape and the rise of remote work, security has become a paramount concern. Consequently, modern UEM solutions integrate advanced security features such as threat detection, endpoint protection, and vulnerability management alongside traditional management functionalities.

This convergence enables organizations to streamline operations, enhance visibility and control, and improve overall security posture. Another trend is the shift towards cloud-based UEM solutions, driven by the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness offered by cloud platforms.

Cloud-based UEM allows for centralized management of endpoints across diverse environments while accommodating the dynamic needs of modern enterprises. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on user-centric approaches, focusing on delivering seamless experiences and personalized services to end-users while maintaining security and compliance standards.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A prominent trend in solutions is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into software offerings. This enables automation, predictive analytics, and enhanced decision-making capabilities, empowering businesses to streamline processes, personalize experiences, and gain actionable insights from data.

By organization size, the SME segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In SMEs, there’s a notable trend towards adopting cloud-based solutions for various operations, including customer relationship management, accounting, and collaboration tools. This shift allows SMEs to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance scalability and flexibility in their operations.

By end user, the Telecom & IT segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In Telecom & IT, the trend leans towards 5G network expansion, accelerating digital transformation, and increased adoption of cloud-based services. These shifts prioritize faster connectivity, enhanced data management, and scalable infrastructure to meet growing demands for remote work and digital services.

In North America, there’s a prominent trend towards increased adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power. This shift is driven by environmental concerns, government incentives, technological advancements, and the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

The company develops system hardware and software and offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. IBM’s key areas include analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, IT management, cybersecurity, and software development.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 23.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Organization Size, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Unified Endpoint Management market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Unified Endpoint Management industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Unified Endpoint Management Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Unified Endpoint Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Unified Endpoint Management market in 2023 with a market share of 39.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America region boasts a robust IT infrastructure, with a high adoption rate of mobile devices, laptops, and other endpoints across enterprises. Additionally, North American organizations prioritize security and compliance, leading them to invest in comprehensive UEM solutions to manage and secure their diverse endpoint environments.

Furthermore, the region’s large enterprises and multinational corporations seek scalable and efficient ways to manage their distributed workforce, driving the demand for UEM solutions that offer centralized management capabilities.

Moreover, the proliferation of cloud computing and the increasing trend of remote work has further fuelled the need for UEM solutions in North America, as organizations seek to securely manage endpoints regardless of their location or network connectivity.

Unified Endpoint Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Unified Endpoint Management Market:

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

BlackBerry Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Matrix42 GmbH

Microsoft

Ivanti

Sophos Ltd.

SOTI Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

VMware Inc.

Snow Software

Quest Software Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

ManageEngine

Hexnode

Others

The Unified Endpoint Management Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Buy this Premium Unified Endpoint Management Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages]

