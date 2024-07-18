New Intermountain Health Board of Trustees Members Named

Salt Lake City, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Health recently welcomed four new members to its Board of Trustees—Mario M. Carrera; Chip Childs; Seraphine Kapsandoy-Jones, PhD, RN; and Randal K. Quarles.

“We’re pleased to welcome our four new Board members. They were chosen because of their skills and perspective, their standing in the community, and their ability to lead and govern,” said Mike Leavitt, chair of Intermountain Health’s Board. “To them we entrust the highest governance of this special organization, with the sole mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible.”

Four other members retired from Board service.

“I express my deepest gratitude for the incredible service of our four outgoing Board of Trustees members: Spencer Eccles, with 42 years of service, Scott Anderson, with 19 years of service, Neal Berube, with 13 years of service, and Crystal Maggelet, with seven years of service,” said Rob Allen, Intermountain Health president and CEO. “I also join Mike Leavitt in welcoming the four incoming members of the Board. Each of our trustees is deeply engaged in their role of governance and oversight of Intermountain and for the communities we serve.”

New Board members include:

Mario M. Carrera – With 35 years of experience in media, marketing and management, Carrera works to enhance the life and economic well-being of Latinos and community at-large through leadership development, advocacy, and policy research. He most recently served as the president and CEO of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy and Research Organization (CLLARO).

Russell ‘Chip’ Childs – Childs is CEO and president of SkyWest, Inc. He has served as president since 2014. Since joining the company, he has led SkyWest’s evolution as the world’s largest regional airline. SkyWest was named one of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies in 2019, one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2015, and Regional Airline of the Year by Air Transport World for the third time in 2014.

Seraphine Kapsandoy-Jones, PhD, RN – Kapsandoy-Joes is the vice president of population healthcare and clinical operations at Centene Corporation. She received a Bachelor of Nursing and PhD from the University of Utah. She has 20 years of nursing practice, leadership, clinical informatics, and healthcare information technology experience.

Randal K. Quarles – Quarles is chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, an investment firm bringing together several of the United States’ largest family offices to make long-term private investments. He was vice chairman of the Federal Reserve System from October of 2017 through October 2021, serving as the system’s first vice chairman for supervision, charged with ensuring stability of the financial sector. He also served as the chairman of the Financial Stability Board and was a key architect of the Fed’s crisis response in March 2020, credited with preventing collapse of the U.S. and global financial systems.



