Toll Brothers Opens Tomlinson Pointe Community in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Tomlinson Pointe, a new luxury community of single-family homes in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center and tour the professionally designed model home located at 470 Tomlinson Pointe Drive in Mt. Juliet.



Tomlinson Pointe will feature two collections of Toll Brothers single-family home designs, some offering primary bedrooms on the first floor. With the Carlow Collection, home buyers can choose from dynamic floor plans ranging from 2,639 to 2,967+ square feet and 2-car garages. The Longford Collection offers home designs from 2,795 to 3,312+ square feet with 2- or 3-car garages. Sophisticated personalization options are available, including expanded living spaces, flex rooms, and outdoor living features. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.





“We are so excited to open another new Toll Brothers community in the Nashville area,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “With large, open floor plans, unrivaled personalization options, and a variety of onsite amenities, home buyers now have the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Mt. Juliet area.”

Tomlinson Pointe will offer an array of luxury amenities, including an outdoor pool, tot lot, ample green space, and a fire pit. The community is located within the highly rated Wilson County school system and provides easy access to dining, shopping, and several commuter routes while being just a short drive from all the excitement and entertainment of downtown Nashville.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, allowing home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished McCourt model home is now open daily for tours. For more information on Tomlinson Pointe and Toll Brothers communities throughout Tennessee, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

