Celebrating Power Queen July Prime Day 2024

Shenzhen, China, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen's Prime Day event took place on July 10th. During the event, customers can enjoy promotional prices on Power Queen's official website.





LiFePO4 batteries are renowned for their exceptional cycle life, enabling them to endure many more charge and discharge cycles than traditional lead-acid batteries. However, their initial costs can be higher. Fortunately, Power Queen is dedicated to providing affordable options for customers. By leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques and economies of scale, Power Queen offers cost-effective LiFePO4 batteries without compromising on quality and performance.

Power Queen puts the needs of its customers first and continuously innovates to meet their needs and understands the challenges their customers face, such as batteries for marine applications and cold weather at low temperatures, and has developed the 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery. This battery includes overload protection self-recovery (30 seconds) and pre-charging to minimize the risks associated with cold weather and provide customers with a convenient, efficient power solution.

The Power Queen 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery is both lightweight and high-energy compatible. It is 2/3 lighter than a standard 12V 100Ah lead-acid battery. Meeting stringent BCI standards, it is compatible with Group 24, 27, and 31 battery packs. The Smart Group 24 can be freely connected in parallel and series (4P/4S/4P4S), achieving a maximum energy capacity of 20.48kWh. Its lightweight design and high energy capacity make it versatile for various applications such as RVs, camping, off-grid setups, trolling motors, and home solar energy storage. During the July Prime Day, it is available for just $227.99 (originally $399.99).

As demand for sustainable and efficient energy solutions increases, Power Queen remains at the forefront, delivering advanced products that surpass customer expectations and meet the global need for sustainable, efficient energy.





Power Queen offers more than just affordable LiFePO4 batteries. They provide a complete energy solution with a range of accessories to complement their batteries. In addition to exceptional deals and promotional prices on LiFePO4 batteries, customers can find accessories such as LiFePO4 battery chargers, inverters, solar charger controllers, battery monitors, and more. With Power Queen, customers can conveniently access all their energy-related products in one place, ensuring a seamless and efficient energy solution.

About Power Queen

Power Queen leads the market in LiFePO4 lithium batteries , offering state-of-the-art technology and exceptional value. Dedicated to innovation and quality, Power Queen specializes in high-performance energy solutions for various applications including RVs, boat trailer motors, and solar storage.

With over a decade of experience in the battery industry, Power Queen is at the forefront of advancing lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Beyond supplying LiFePO4 batteries, the company pioneers comprehensive energy solutions for the future.