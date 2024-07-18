GReminders Partners with Osaic to Transform Scheduling and Automation for Financial Advisors

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GReminders, a leading provider of online scheduling and process automation technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Osaic, one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management solutions. This collaboration aims to bring GReminders' specialized scheduling platform to over 10,000 financial professionals affiliated with Osaic.



Through direct integrations with CRM tools including Redtail, Wealthbox, and Salesforce, GReminders offers financial professionals the ability to streamline procedures and significantly increase office efficiency. This partnership allows Osaic advisors access to a scheduling platform with process automation designed specifically for the financial services industry. GReminders' unique integration addresses a critical need for industry-specific scheduling solutions in the financial services sector, replacing the generalist software previously used by advisors.

"Partnering with Osaic allows us to extend our specialized scheduling and process automation capabilities to a broader audience of financial advisors," said Arnulf Hsu, Founder and CEO at GReminders. "Our goal is to enhance efficiency and productivity for financial professionals by seamlessly integrating our technology into the tools advisors already rely on, ultimately helping them better serve their clients."

"Osaic is excited to partner with GReminders to bring their distinctive scheduling and process automation software to our tech stack," said Gerald Schreck, Senior Vice President, Advisor Education and Training, Osaic. "We are consistently evaluating the tools and resources that will be transformative to financial professionals and their practice, and look forward to inducing GReminders’ solutions to our network."

About Osaic, Inc.

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 10,500 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic empowers financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com .

About GReminders

GReminders creates technology involved in scheduling, reminders, and process automation for the financial services industry, serving some of the largest broker-dealers and independent RIAs in the industry. Named as one of the fastest growing software products in the world by G2.com in 2023, GReminders continues to develop deep integrations with the tools financial advisors use every day, helping financial advisors increase both productivity and revenue. For more information visit www.greminders.com .

