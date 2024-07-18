Amniotic Products Market Size to Hit US$ 1.67 Billion By 2032, Due to Rise in Patient Population & Surgical Interventions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amniotic Products Market Growth Analysis:
“According to SNS Insider Research, The Amniotic Products Market size was valued at US$ 0.84 Billion in 2023 and estimated to reach US$ 1.67 Billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”
Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Consumption Amniotic Products in Wound Management.
An emerging technique in joint care is the use of amniotic-derived products, which come from the sac surrounding a developing foetus. The amniotic membrane that is the protective layer and the amniotic fluid which is the cushioning liquid, are considered orthobiologic products, which utilize natural materials to help the healing process. Driven by the anti-inflammatory response, amniotic products initially used in chronic wound healing and recovery from burns are also being studied as a means to decrease inflammation & improve joint tissue regeneration which can help some with arthritis for comfort. On the other hand, enthusiasm over amniotic-derived products within orthopedics is as strong as ever. Moreover, Research is also looking into their ability to help with tissue regeneration in an extensive array of diseases. This means plantar fasciitis, a common cause of heel pain and ligament/tendon healing which is important in the rehabilitation phase after injury. There are also studies underway on the possible role of these cells in enhancing spinal pathologies and cartilage regeneration, both potentially key to joint health. Perhaps the most high-potential area of research relates to this product being developed for use in osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease suffered by millions. The introduction of Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix by Axogen as an amniotic membrane product for nerve repair provides insight into the niche markets within the amnion supply chain.
Key Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Vivex Biologics
- Ventris Medical, LLC
- Celularity Inc.
- Applied Biologics
- Katena Products, Inc.
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stimlabs LLC
- Tissuetech, Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Nuvision Biotherapies Ltd
- Mimedx
- Next Biosciences
- Surgenex
- Lucina Biosciences
- Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC
- Tides Medical & Other Players
Xtant Medical is set to officially launch its new SimpliGraft and SimpliMax spinal surgery solutions with an introduction in April 2024. A new technology for the treatment of spinal conditions with amniotic membrane allografts, these advanced products are the new innovation for treating spinal conditions.
The emergence of eight commercial amniotic membrane product for the field had been realised in orthopaedics by 2018. Actively, these products are in the research and testing phases regarding their ability to treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions.
A 2023 study by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reviewed 25 publications reporting on the rapidly increasing research and development of amniotic-derived products in musculoskeletal treatment. The industry-sponsored research covers more than wounds, including pain and tendon disorders, osteoarthritis. The range of study designs used RCTs, reviews suggest the growing body evidence supporting their efficacy likely contribute to surge in amniotic products targeting orthopedics.
Amniotic Products Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 0.84 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 1.67 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.98% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
Expanding Patient Pool and Surgical Procedures Drive Amniotic Product Market Growth
- Rising Number of Surgical Interventions
- Increase in Ocular Conditions
- Growth in Target Patient Population
- Increase in Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Increase in trauma and accident cases
Restraints on the Amniotic Products Market: Balancing Cost and Accessibility
- Reduced Patient Access
- Healthcare Budget Constraints
- Negotiation Pressure
Amniotic Products Market Key Segmentation:
By Product:
- Lyophilized
- Cryopreserved
By Application:
- Ophthalmology
- Surgical Wounds
- Others
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Specialized Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Research Centers & Laboratory
Cryopreserved Membranes Lead, Surgical Wounds Dominate Applications, Hospitals Rule User Landscape
Cryopreserved membranes, widely accepted and used worldwide as effective methods of membrane regulation. Their soothing action after surgical eye inflammation will help keep them at the top position. Nevertheless, lyophilised membranes are anticipated to exhibit fastest growth and least side effects in the entire forecast time period.
Surgical Wounds led with the largest share of 60% in 2023. Because of the anti-inflammatory properties and scar-sparing nature post-surgery, and also remains dominant as well as fastest growing over the forecast period.
Amniotic product users, on the other hand, are uniformly hospitals with 73% of market share in 2023. This is driven by an increase in amniotic membrane transplants performed at hospitals. Moreover, attempts to boost healthcare infrastructure in developing countries by government initiatives and rise of middle-class population are expected for the growth of hospitals as patients with chronic diseases improve their life with timely care offered at hospitals.
Regional Coverage
• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])
• Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Recent Advancements:
By February 2024, Verséa had introduced a point-of-care line for amniotic membrane grafting. The technology can help improve patient care in ophthalmology because it allows for fast and accurate testing that yields immediate diagnostic information and treatment recommendations.
