Freename Becomes the World's First Web3 Namespace to be ICANN Accredited Registrar

Zürich, Switzerland, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename proudly announces that it is the world’s first Web3 Namespace to receive ICANN accreditation for registering traditional domain names under gTLDs on a Web3 platform. This milestone highlights the growing convergence between traditional and Web3 domains, marking a significant development in the domain market.

ICANN and Freename

With ICANN's accreditation, Freename now combines traditional domain management with Web3 domain services and Web3 DNS. This blend ensures users have access to the most secure, reliable, and advanced solutions for managing all their domains in one place.

"Receiving ICANN accreditation is a huge step forward for the entire domain industry," said Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename. "It reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in the domain registration sector. We're excited to bridge the gap between traditional domains and blockchain technology, offering our users and other businesses a seamless experience. Imagine your traditional domains having blockchain powers"

Bridging Web2 with Web3: Domain Mirroring and Onchain Internet

The ICANN accreditation strengthens Freename's activities, including the mirroring of traditional domains into Web3. This revolutionary capability allows users to purchase traditional domains and, with a single click, add Web3 utilities to convert them into decentralized versions. This ensures any domain can be utilized across the traditional and decentralized web, unlocking unique Web3 utilities and applications. Freename offers the flexibility to maintain a presence in both Web2 and Web3 environments, enhancing reach, utilities, and features. This dual presence is crucial as the internet blends centralized and decentralized elements.

Mirrored domains provide a verifiable history of ownership and transfers, reducing fraud risks and improving trust. This transparency builds a vibrant marketplace for digital assets and opens new financial models, like fractional ownership and domain leasing.

