Planetarium Labs Partners with Immutable to Build Next-Gen Web3 Game Immortal Rising 2

Singapore, Singapore, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, a leader in the Web3 gaming industry, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Immutable, the preferred developer platform for building & scaling Web3 games on Ethereum. This strategic collaboration will see the highly anticipated Immortal Rising 2 built on Immutable, bringing unparalleled scalability, security, and accessibility to the Web3 gaming community.

Immortal Rising 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed Immortal Rising franchise, which garnered over 2 million downloads and became the leading game in the simulation genre for eight months upon the launch. By leveraging Immutable’s advanced technology, Planetarium Labs aims to enhance the gaming experience with faster transaction speeds, zero gas fees, and robust security.

“We’re excited to join forces with Immutable to build Immortal Rising 2. As pioneers in this space, Planetarium Labs is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Web3 gaming. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge gaming experiences that leverage modern Web3 gaming infrastructure and community-driven innovation. Our vision is to bring Web3 to a wider audience, making it accessible and enjoyable for gamers everywhere. Together with Immutable, we are excited to lead the charge in revolutionizing the gaming industry,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs.

Immortal Rising 2 will inherit the beloved features and mechanisms of its predecessor, enhanced with improved stylish combat action, an isometric view, diverse skill tree combinations, engaging guild content, and sustainable tokenomics. The game, developed by the original team Bad Beans, including the lead game designer from the indie hit Dave the Diver, promises to set new standards in Web3 gaming.

“We’re delighted to work alongside Immortal Rising 2 in the Web3 gaming space,” said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Business Development at Immutable. “Our partnership aims to set new standards, blending Immortal Rising 2's forward-thinking game development with our advanced technological capabilities.”

Immortal Rising 2 has key milestones ahead including the pre-registration for the game followed by the launch this year. In the meantime, users can begin their journey with Immortal Rising 2 via the Immortal Vault, a quest page where users complete various social missions to earn ORB, a quest mileage point that will reward users with various benefits. Players can look forward to a seamless gaming experience with early access to exclusive in-game items and special rewards.

Planetarium Labs and Immutable invite gamers and Web3 enthusiasts to join them on this revolutionary journey.

Get the latest on Immortal Rising 2 by visiting https://immortalrising2.com/ and join the community on X and Discord.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Visit https://planetariumlabs.com/ or follow X to learn more about Planetarium Labs

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great Web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised Web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable’s in-house gaming capabilities means they know how to build great games first-hand through Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players, Immutable Games has pioneered the world’s first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Join the Immutable community on Discord, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and Youtube

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com





