New Earth Residential’s ‘Urban Village’ Resident Enrichment Initiative Elevating Multifamily Lifestyles, Boosting Tenant Retention Across U.S.

DENVER, CO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Earth Residential (NER)—a sustainability-driven multifamily housing-focused property management firm providing wellness, environmental and engagement solutions to maximize resident satisfaction and retention—today announced its Urban Village (UV) program continues to transform multifamily housing communities through enhanced resident engagement, social impact, and environmental sustainability. Among other mandates, the program aims to enhance community connections, alleviate stress and foster environmentalism through a variety of innovative activities and resources. This includes enhanced residential wellness programs like fitness classes and health screenings as well as sustainable living initiatives that include community gardens producing fresh produce for residents and recycling programs reducing waste. A short video spotlight on Urban Village is available online.

“This partnership showcases our commitment to environmental responsibility and making positive community impacts,” said Jenny Romera, New Earth Residential President. “This Urban Village endeavor sets a new standard in the multifamily housing industry by wholly prioritizing a holistic approach to resident well-being, engagement and contentment that is more in tune with modern consumer mindsets, also demonstrating the evolving role of property management at large. The benefits of living in a New Earth Residential-managed community—or living in a community employing the Urban Village program—are setting an entirely new industry benchmark.”

“Our commitment to innovation and social responsibility sets us apart in the multifamily housing industry,” said Annie Paskovich, Urban Village Program Manager. “This dynamic program fosters community engagement and social impact in multifamily housing in a way that enhances residents' quality of life through collaborative events, activities, and partnerships meticulously crafted to foster collaboration, ignite innovation, and drive positive change for our residents. We’re truly passionate about creating resilient and thriving communities for people of all ages and being a driving force that is shaping a brighter future for everyone.”

NER and UV—both woman-run organizations—provide a range of multifamily living and programmatic features and benefits that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Improved Resident Relations: Urban Village acts as a bridge between residents and property management, facilitating better communication and stronger relationships, which can lead to smoother operations and fewer conflicts.

Improved Retention Rates: Happy, engaged residents are more likely to renew leases, benefiting property owners.

Innovative Community Building Programming: Tailored events and activities create engaged, cohesive communities.

Enhanced Resident Experience: High-quality, meaningful interactions to increase tenant retention and satisfaction.

Enriched Environments: Green-living improvements to communal spaces to benefit both residents and the environment.

Personal Development: Nurture leadership and community talent, offering mentorship and job opportunities that lead to personal growth and financial support.

Access to Channel Resources and Support: Initiatives promoting resident-community partnerships. with local and national organizations for mutual benefit. Urban Village provides residents with valuable resources and support systems, which can enhance their quality of life and reduce the need for external interventions.

“Urban Village is a dynamic community initiative dedicated to fostering vibrant and inclusive neighborhoods,” Paskovich notes. “We are comprised of passionate individuals, residents, property managers, and community partners who share a common vision for enriching urban living.”

“Our property management philosophy is founded on the belief that thriving urban communities are essential for a better quality of life,” followed Romera. “Our mission is to create multifamily living environments that promote safety, comfort, health, socialization, environmentalism and opportunity for all residents. As Urban Village exemplifies, our company is committed to building strong human connections and empowering communities to reach their fullest potential while honoring Planet Earth.”

New Earth Residential (NER) is a strategic property management firm setting a new standard in the apartment management space. Enriching lives, the company helps residents and multifamily housing owners and managers create thriving, engaged and sustainability-driven properties to promote resident satisfaction and retention. NER programs are designed to drive investor returns in a way that is beneficial to residents and the planet. Toward this end, the company’s Urban Village community development program provides a range of wellness, engagement and environmentalism services and programs designed to enhance the resident living experience—from organizing events, green-living projects and civic programs to advocating for improvements in housing and neighborhood infrastructure—all designed to build a sense of community belonging, unity and well-being. Learn more at www.NewEarthRes.com.