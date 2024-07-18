GenFlat Holdings Welcomes Six New Advisory Committee Members

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GFLT), the pioneer in collapsible shipping container technology, is pleased to welcome several new members to the Advisory Committee.



“Our advisory committee now comprises of professionals with decades of experience in ocean shipping, container leasing, rail, trucking, freight forward, retail and third-party logistics,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer. “They will add valuable guidance and connections to our management team, as we penetrate the shipping industry with our innovative and patented collapsible shipping containers.”

About Victor Garcia





Victor M. Garcia is the Founder and CEO of Novodia Partners Inc, an investment and advisory firm focused on industrial and transportation sectors. Prior to forming Novodia Partners Inc, Mr. Garcia served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of CAI International, a NYSE traded container lessor. Prior to joining CAI, from July 1990 to October, 2006, he was employed by Banc of America Securities, the investment banking subsidiary of Bank of America, where he was a Managing Director and senior banker in the Transportation Group within the Global Corporate and Investment Bank. Mr. Garcia holds a B.S. from Babson College.

"GenFlat’s innovative collapsible marine container represents a groundbreaking and environmentally friendly alternative to the shipping industry. I am excited to be associated as a member of the advisory committee to GenFlat as it pushes the boundaries of advancement and efficiency.” – Victor Garcia

About Karla Hayes





Karla has over 30 years of experience within the Supply Chain Industry. After working with Walmart for over 20+ years, she served in various roles running distribution networks supporting top CPGs within the Cold Storage Industry, running Global Cosmetics for L'Oréal, and serving as VP of Distribution and Logistics managing both domestic transportation and imports for Real Truck. She also continues to lead her consulting firm managing projects ranging from staffing strategies to the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Software platforms into supply chain operations. Karla earned a B.A. in Psychology from Arkansas Tech University.

“GenFlat’s vision with collapsible containers are transformational and will provide sustainable options which positively impact the environment for years to come. In addition to being environmentally friendly, the concept will ultimately reduce overall supply chain costs and drive efficiency throughout the industry. I’m thrilled to be among the leaders within the executive advisory committee.” – Karla Hayes

About Jon Hoc





Jon is the COO at NRS, Inc., responsible for managing supply chain operations for some of North America's largest retailers and manufacturers. He has extensive experience in retail logistics, including management positions at Abercrombie & Fitch, The Home Depot, Agility and TBC Corporation with a primary focus on international supply chain, domestic transportation, distribution operations and inventory management. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation. Jon graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Economics.

“I am honored to be a selected as a member of Genflat’s Advisory Committee. Genflat is entering the marketplace with an innovative ocean container solution providing economic synergies while also addressing issues such as environmental sustainability, and yard storage space constraints that many carriers, terminals, BCOs, and 3PLs face. I look forward to Genflat’s bright road ahead providing tangible solutions to the shipping industry.” – Jon Hoch

About Sam Freni





Sam Freni has over 30 years in the transportation and logistics industry and is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur with a proven track record in business startups, operations leadership, supply chain management and M&A. Currently serving as the Executive Vice President of Operations and Logistics at Stevens Transport, a 42-year-old ‘Top 5’ refrigerated asset carriers in North America, also offering a robust group of logistic services, such as intermodal and 3PL. Sam's educational background includes Business training from Boston University and the University of North Carolina.

“GenFlat is one of the most exciting, innovative and transformational company I’ve seen in my almost 30 years in transportation and logistics space. They have positioned themselves to disrupt a segment of the business that has been long overdue.” – Sam Freni

About James Magee





James H Magee is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Carrbridge Management Corporation. Prior to his time at CAI, Jim was part of the founding management teams of Flex Leasing Corporation and All Capital Rail Management, both companies were in the rail equipment leasing business. Jim holds a BA from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Loyola University in Maryland.

“GenFlat has an outstanding opportunity to be a change agent in the transportation industry. Our entrepreneurial spirit and ability to execute will carry our products and services to great heights.” – Jim Magee

About Scott Spata





Scott is the Chief Supply Chain Officer at Discount Tire, leading the supply chain value streams including Global Logistics, Inventory Management, BtB and BtC Distribution, Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Systems. Prior to Discount Tire, Scott was responsible for all Home Depot.com supply chain; HD Supply (formerly Interline Brands); and Crown Bolt (acquisitions). Scott earned a B.S. in Business from Northern Illinois University.

“I am honored to be on the GenFlat advisory board sharing the company’s vision for their revolutionary collapsible containers which will reshape the container marketplace. The time has come to deliver the most innovative and efficient technology which results in cost cutting/sustainable container solutions that reduce carbon emissions and capital investments in container utilization like never before supporting ESG initiatives.” – Scott Spata

About GenFlat

GenFlat is a leading innovator in container technology, specializing in collapsible containers designed to revolutionize shipping logistics. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, GenFlat aims to reshape the future of container shipping, providing state-of-the-art solutions that optimize space utilization, reduce transportation costs, and lower carbon emissions. GenFlat manufactures containers with CIMC in Dalian, China. For more information visit www.genflat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, those events and factors described by us under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject.

