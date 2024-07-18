Salt Lake, Utah, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gishzidda Releases New Album ‘144,000,’ Resonating with Music Lovers Worldwide







Gishzidda, an artist known for his enticing fusion of sound healing and dance music, has released his highly anticipated album “144,000.” It features seven tracks that resonate with the seven chakras, offering a unique auditory experience. The fully instrumental album, blending funky, old-school vibes with ancient, mystical sounds, is now available on all streaming platforms.

The album, encouraging dance and movement, opens with a track that grounds listeners. It features deep, earthy tones and rhythmic patterns that anchor the body and mind. The following tracks pulsate with creative energy and contain beats to boost confidence and personal power, stimulating the sacral and solar plexus chakras.

Melodic and harmonious, the song corresponding to the heart chakra utilizes soothing and uplifting instruments to emulate love and compassion. The throat chakra-focused track on the other hand, enhances intuition and insight. A song that features transcendent frequencies concludes the album, connecting listeners to higher consciousness and spiritual enlightenment.

Formerly known as Worth, Gishzidda is known for his music steeped in meaning. He released iconic works, including the 2013 album “We Our Environment” with DopeThought, the popular single “Godly Indigos” featuring The Underachievers, and another 2013 album, “13Love.” Since rebranding as Gishzidda, he has shown a different, more profound side of his artistry.

“I don’t confine myself to a single genre of music,” says Gishzidda. “I focus on hip hop, specifically a more conscious, spiritual, and uplifting style. I incorporate elements of dirty south and trap in the beat style and cadence of my rapping. Overall, my music tends to be very conscious and spiritual.”

The name Gishzidda evokes the image of a captain who relinquished the crown for the greater good, only to return to reclaim it for humanity’s benefit. He aims to be a force for good through his music, characterized by healing frequencies. His recent releases like “All In,” “Keter Crown Chakra (432Hz),” and the track “Sup?!?” highlight his evolution as an artist, starting a movement toward an Anu Earth.

Sound healing inspired Gishzidda to create 144,000. He explored incorporating its principles into dance music, intending to produce an album that is both invigorating and therapeutic. With each song attuned to specific chakra frequencies, 144,000 serves as a cohesive album with enhanced healing potential. “It’s a really uppity album,” the artist explains. “It’s mainly for dance and movement, but with a deeper, healing aspect embedded in each track.”

Gishzidda adds, “I’m thrilled to finally share this album with the world.” Ultimately, 144,000 promises to redefine how music enthusiasts perceive dance music. Fans can look forward to being uplifted, healed, and moved by the artist’s innovative sounds. All music lovers are invited to witness this new chapter in Gishzidda’s musical journey.





