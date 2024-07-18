Unveiling Hypothyroidism: The Hidden Key to Chronic Disease

Toronto, Canada, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Zhao, Canada & World Report- In a groundbreaking revelation set to transform the understanding of chronic diseases, renowned nutritionist and author Ying Shi has unveiled her latest book, Mysterious Thyroid: Understanding Hypothyroidism as the Root Cause of Chronic Diseases. Published by Timur Publication in July 2024, this seminal work explores the often-overlooked link between hypothyroidism and a myriad of chronic health conditions. The book launch took place in Toronto and is expected to generate significant discussion among medical professionals and patients alike.





Hypothyroidism: The Hidden Epidemic

During an interview with Canada & World Report on July 9, 2024, Ying Shi shared the motivations behind her new publication. “In the past ten years (2014-2024), I have answered more than 10,000 questions about diet and health for my audience. Through these interactions, I discovered that the root cause of most people's illnesses stemmed from hypothyroidism. Yet, there is scant information connecting hypothyroidism with these diseases. This gap in knowledge compelled me to write this book,” Shi explained.

Hypothyroidism, as Shi elucidates, is the underlying cause of numerous chronic diseases, yet it remains frequently misdiagnosed. This condition, which involves underactive thyroid function at the tissue level, often goes undetected because standard thyroid function tests typically measure hormone levels in the blood rather than at the cellular level where the dysfunction occurs. Consequently, many patients experience debilitating symptoms despite normal test results, leading to widespread frustration and misdiagnosis.

Challenging Conventional Medical Practices

Shi’s book delves into the inadequacies of current diagnostic methods. “Nowadays, physical examinations and blood tests are almost the sole means of diagnosing diseases, and treatments are symptom-based, often involving medication or surgery. However, unless thyroid function in the cells is examined, hypothyroidism cannot be accurately diagnosed, nor can the myriad diseases and symptoms it causes be effectively treated,” she asserted.

Through case studies and personal anecdotes, Shi highlights the diverse manifestations of hypothyroidism, which can range from fatigue and depression to more severe conditions like cardiovascular disease and infertility. She cites the work of Dr. Broda O. Barnes, an American physician renowned for his research on hypothyroidism, who identified a common feature among hypothyroid patients: low basal body temperature.

A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Managing Hypothyroidism

The book's content is meticulously organized into chapters addressing various health issues linked to hypothyroidism, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, digestive disorders, reproductive issues, and brain function disorders. Each chapter not only explains the connection between hypothyroidism and these conditions but also offers practical dietary and lifestyle advice to manage and potentially reverse the symptoms.

Ying Shi’s Journey and Contributions to Nutrition and Health

Ying Shi’s professional journey is a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field of nutrition and health. After graduating with a major in Microbiology from Liaoning University , China in 1984, Shi moved to Canada in 1999 and engaged in basic medical research at universities and biotechnology companies. From 2006 to 2008, she pursued studies at the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition, earning her Registered Holistic Nutritionist qualification.





Since 2012, Shi has been devoted to the research, education, and practice of “food and health.” She founded the Amalgamated Registered Nutritionists Association and has trained nearly 700 registered nutritionists across North America, China, and other countries. Her previous publications, including Natural vs. Processed: Identifying the Connection between Food and Health (2013) and Don't Let Medication Bring New Diseases (2015), have established her as a leading voice in holistic nutrition.

Real-Life Impact: A Personal Account

Shi’s commitment to her research is deeply personal. She shares the story of her daughter, who suffered from hypothyroidism. Despite dietary and nutritional interventions that alleviated many symptoms, persistent issues like a dowager’s hump and cervical vertebrae pain prompted further investigation. Shi hypothesized that myxedema, a characteristic of hypothyroidism, was the culprit. After starting desiccated thyroid treatment, her daughter experienced significant improvement, reinforcing Shi’s belief in the importance of accurate diagnosis and treatment of hypothyroidism.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap

Mysterious Thyroid seeks to bridge the gap between medical research and practical, everyday application. It provides a detailed explanation of how hypothyroidism leads to various diseases, the role of diet in thyroid health, and the necessity of a holistic approach to treatment. By connecting theory with practice, Shi offers a highly practical guide that empowers readers to take control of their health.

Availability and Contact Information

Readers can purchase Mysterious Thyroid: Understanding Hypothyroidism as the Root Cause of Chronic Diseases at:

https://www.rrorganiclife.ca/products/%E6%97%A0%E6%A0%87%E9%A2%98-6%E6%9C%8824%E6%97%A5_18-01.

Conclusion

Ying Shi’s Mysterious Thyroid is poised to make a significant impact on the understanding and management of chronic diseases. By shining a light on the often-misunderstood role of hypothyroidism, Shi offers hope to millions of sufferers who have struggled with unexplained symptoms and ineffective treatments. Her book is a call to action for both medical professionals and patients to rethink the approach to diagnosing and treating chronic illnesses, emphasizing the importance of looking beyond traditional blood tests to uncover the true root causes of disease.

Media contact :

Steven Zhao

zhao@canadanewsreport.com.