Pytheas Energy Raises Over $3.6M from 1,000+ Investors in Regulated Crowdfunding Campaign

Palm Beach, FL, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pytheas Energy, a technology-driven oil and gas company focused on modernizing marginal well operations, announced today that it has raised over $3.6 million from more than 1,000 investors through a regulated crowdfunding campaign. This milestone comes as the company aims to capitalize on the ongoing consolidation in the $604 billion oil and gas industry, which they believe will create tremendous opportunities for smaller, innovative operators.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support from our growing investor community," said Josh Zuker, Co-Founder of Pytheas Energy. "This funding will accelerate our efforts to acquire and optimize undervalued oil and gas assets using cutting-edge technology and data-driven management techniques."

The current crowdfunding round represents a unique opportunity for retail investors to participate in Pytheas Energy's growth story. Once this round closes, future investment opportunities may be limited to accredited investors only.

Top reasons to consider investing now:

Potential to benefit from industry consolidation and acquisition of undervalued assets

Proprietary AI/machine learning technology for rapid deal assessment and operational optimization

Focus on environmental sustainability and responsible resource management

Experienced management team with a track record of successful startups and turnarounds

Limited-time opportunity for retail investors before potential accredited-only rounds

Regulated investment crowdfunding, enabled by the JOBS Act, allows companies to raise capital from both accredited and non-accredited investors through SEC-registered funding portals. While this democratizes access to startup investments, it's important for investors to understand that these investments carry significant risks, including potential loss of principal.

Pytheas Energy aims to modernize marginal well operations by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and remote monitoring technologies. The company's approach seeks to improve operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and maximize the value of existing oil and gas assets.

For more information about Pytheas Energy and the current investment opportunity, visit https://invest.equifund.com/offering/pytheasenergy/full-investment-thesis.

About Pytheas Energy: Pytheas Energy is a technology-driven oil and gas company focused on acquiring, optimizing, and responsibly managing marginal well assets. By combining industry expertise with cutting-edge data analytics and AI-powered decision-making, Pytheas aims to unlock value in an evolving energy landscape.