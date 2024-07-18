ZimVie to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2024

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental market, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available at investor.zimvie.com

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

