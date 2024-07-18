Vigil Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Small Molecule TREM2 Agonist VG-3927 at the 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced one oral and two poster presentations highlighting its oral small molecule VG-3927 at the 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place on July 28-August 1, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and virtually.



Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Characterization of the first TREM2 small molecule agonist, VG-3927, for clinical development in Alzheimer's disease

Presented by: Christian Mirescu, Ph.D., Vigil Neuroscience

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM EDT

Session: 3-14-FRS-C Drug discovery and delivery for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias

(Featured Research Session #84622)

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Design of a Phase 1, First-in-human, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Study of a Novel Orally Administered TREM2 Agonist (VG-3927) in Healthy Volunteers

Presented by: Raj Rajagovindan, Ph.D., Vigil Neuroscience

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM EDT (Poster location Tuesday-19)

Title: Pharmacological and functional characterization of the first small molecule TREM2 agonist, VG-3927, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

Presented by: Borislav Dejanovic, Ph.D., Vigil Neuroscience

Date and Time: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM EDT (Poster location Sunday-77)

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil is utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in its efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. Iluzanebart, Vigil’s lead clinical candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in people with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. Vigil is also developing VG-3927, a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist, to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients, including some who carry TREM2 and other disease-associated variants.



