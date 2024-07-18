Thumzup to Support an Evening of Comedy and Community at LA School of Comedy

Fans and attendees can earn $10 to post about the event

Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is thrilled to support LA School of Comedy for an upcoming comedy showcase on July 20th, 2024. This must-attend event will feature a dynamic lineup of comedians and will offer exciting contributions from popular beverage brands, Soda Bossa and Hi Five Energy .

Event Details:

Venue: LA School of Comedy, 10835 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

LA School of Comedy, 10835 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Date: July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024 Showtimes: 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM PT

7:00 PM and 9:00 PM PT Admission : for 7pm PT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-school-of-comedy-thumzup-standup-night-tickets-950187726067

: for 7pm PT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-school-of-comedy-thumzup-standup-night-tickets-950187726067 Admission: for 9pm PT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-school-of-comedy-thumzup-standup-night-tickets-950279009097



Attendees will be treated to a night of hilarity with performances by up and coming comedians including Paddy, Alan Weiss, Craig Bruss, Yelena Kovaleva, Angelo Lobo, and Samantha Linderman. Complementing the humor, cult-favorite drink brands Soda Bossa and Hi Five Energy will be distributed as attendees mingle and line up for the show.

Adding to the excitement and as part of the complete Thumzup experience, attendees have the opportunity to earn cash while they enjoy the show. Users can earn up to $30 by sharing their night on Instagram via the Thumzup app, $10 for posting about their experience at the LA School of Comedy, another $10 for shouting out Soda Bossa, and an additional $10 for featuring Hi Five Energy in their posts.

"Thumzup is all about amplifying consumer voices and enhancing their experiences with brands," said Robert Steele, Founder & CEO of Thumzup. "Supporting LA School of Comedy and featuring fantastic products from Soda Bossa and Hi Five Energy is the perfect blend of fun and engagement. We can't wait to see the community come together for a night of unforgettable laughs and lively social media interactions."

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

