Backblaze to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 8, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, will report financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 after market close.



Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on August 8, 2024 to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/47dcvumd

Register to listen by phone: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190613/fcff4b25e9

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com .

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

