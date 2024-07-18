Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2024

2nd Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Net income was $44.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $12.1 million, or 37 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $32.6 million and a decrease of $10.2 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $55.0 million.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.68 percent, an increase of 9 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent.

The loan portfolio of $16.852 billion increased $119 million, or 3 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

The loan yield of 5.58 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent and increased 46 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.12 percent.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.093 billion increased $38.4 million or 3 percent annualized during the current quarter.

Non-interest expense of $141 million for the current quarter decreased $10.9 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $10.3 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.80 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.84 percent.

Non-performing assets of $18.0 million at June 30, 2024 decreased $7.4 million, or 29 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $14.0 million, or 44 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Stockholders’ equity of $3.137 billion increased $26.7 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and increased $211 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 157 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

First Half 2024 Highlights:

Net income for the first half of 2024 was $77.3 million, a decrease of $38.8 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $116 million.

The loan portfolio organically increased $204 million, or 3 percent annualized, during the first half of 2024.

The $2.740 billion of FRB Bank Term Funding (“BTFP”) was paid off during the current year through a combination of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and cash.

Interest income for the first six months of 2024 was $553 million, an increase of $74.0 million, or 15 percent, over the $479 million of interest income for the first six months of the prior year.

Dividends declared in the first half of 2024 were $0.66 per share.

The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, “Wheatland”), a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $778 million.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Operating results Net income $ 44,708 32,627 54,955 77,335 116,166 Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 0.29 0.50 0.68 1.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 0.29 0.50 0.68 1.05 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.66 0.66 Market value per share Closing $ 37.32 40.28 31.17 37.32 31.17 High $ 40.18 42.75 42.21 42.75 50.03 Low $ 34.35 34.74 26.77 34.35 26.77 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 113,394,092 113,388,590 110,873,887 113,394,092 110,873,887 Average outstanding shares - basic 113,390,539 112,492,142 110,870,964 112,941,341 110,847,806 Average outstanding shares - diluted 113,405,491 112,554,402 110,875,535 112,981,531 110,879,654 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.66 % 0.47 % 0.81 % 0.56 % 0.87 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.77 % 4.25 % 7.52 % 5.01 % 8.03 % Efficiency ratio 67.97 % 74.41 % 62.73 % 71.17 % 61.52 % Loan to deposit ratio 84.03 % 82.04 % 79.92 % 84.03 % 79.92 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,399 3,438 3,369 3,399 3,369 Number of locations 231 232 222 231 222 Number of ATMs 286 285 274 286 274

KALISPELL, Mont., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $44.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $12.1 million, or 37 percent from the prior quarter net income of $32.6 million and a decrease of $10.2 million, or 19 percent, from the $55.0 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.39 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29 per share and a decrease of 22 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.50. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year second quarter was primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs over the prior year second quarter combined with the increased costs associated with the acquisition of Wheatland. “We had a strong second quarter led by an expanding margin and continued favorable performance trends across the company,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were especially pleased to see the continued excellent credit performance and the solid loan growth in the quarter.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $77.3 million, a decrease of $38.8 million, or 33 percent, from the $116 million net income for the first six months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2024 was $0.68 per share, a decrease of $0.37 per share from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $1.05. The decrease in net income for the first half of the current year compared to the prior year first half was primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs. In addition, the current year included a $6.1 million of provision for credit losses and increased operating costs associated with the acquisition of Wheatland.

On January 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Wheatland, headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Wheatland has 14 branches in eastern Washington and was combined with the North Cascades Bank division, with combined operations under the name Wheatland Bank, division of Glacier Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Wheatland acquisition beginning on the acquisition date. The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

Wheatland (Dollars in thousands) January 31,

2024 Total assets $ 777,659 Debt securities 187,183 Loans receivable 450,403 Non-interest bearing deposits 277,651 Interest bearing deposits 339,304 Borrowings 58,500

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 800,779 788,660 1,354,342 1,051,320 12,119 (553,563 ) (250,541 ) Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,499,541 4,629,073 4,785,719 4,999,820 (129,532 ) (286,178 ) (500,279 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,400,403 3,451,583 3,502,411 3,608,289 (51,180 ) (102,008 ) (207,886 ) Total debt securities 7,899,944 8,080,656 8,288,130 8,608,109 (180,712 ) (388,186 ) (708,165 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,771,528 1,752,514 1,704,544 1,588,175 19,014 66,984 183,353 Commercial real estate 10,713,964 10,672,269 10,303,306 10,220,751 41,695 410,658 493,213 Other commercial 3,066,028 3,030,608 2,901,863 2,888,810 35,420 164,165 177,218 Home equity 905,884 883,062 888,013 862,240 22,822 17,871 43,644 Other consumer 394,587 394,049 400,356 394,986 538 (5,769 ) (399 ) Loans receivable 16,851,991 16,732,502 16,198,082 15,954,962 119,489 653,909 897,029 Allowance for credit losses (200,955 ) (198,779 ) (192,757 ) (189,385 ) (2,176 ) (8,198 ) (11,570 ) Loans receivable, net 16,651,036 16,533,723 16,005,325 15,765,577 117,313 645,711 885,459 Other assets 2,453,581 2,419,131 2,094,832 2,102,673 34,450 358,749 350,908 Total assets $ 27,805,340 27,822,170 27,742,629 27,527,679 (16,830 ) 62,711 277,661

The $801 million cash balance at June 30, 2024 decreased $554 million from the prior year end as cash was utilized to partially fund the maturity of the BTFP at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt securities of $7.900 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased $181 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $708 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 28 percent of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2023 and 31 percent at June 30, 2023.

The loan portfolio of $16.852 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $119 million, or 3 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $897 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the Wheatland acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $204 million, or 3 percent annualized, during the first half of 2024 and increased $447 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Six

Months ended At or for the

Three Months

ended At or for the

Year ended At or for the Six

Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 192,757 192,757 182,283 182,283 Acquisitions 3 3 — — Provision for credit losses 14,157 9,091 20,790 11,514 Charge-offs (8,430 ) (4,295 ) (15,095 ) (7,083 ) Recoveries 2,468 1,223 4,779 2,671 Balance at end of period $ 200,955 198,779 192,757 189,385 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 14,157 9,091 20,790 11,514 Unfunded loan commitments (2,390 ) (842 ) (5,995 ) (3,271 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 11,767 8,249 14,795 8,243 Other real estate owned $ 432 432 1,032 — Other foreclosed assets 198 459 471 52 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 4,692 3,796 3,312 3,876 Non-accrual loans 12,686 20,738 20,816 28,094 Total non-performing assets $ 18,008 25,425 25,631 32,022 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 1,116 % 810 % 799 % 592 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.03 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 49,678 62,423 49,967 24,863 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 1,228 1,490 1,503 1,035

Non-performing assets of $18.0 million at June 30, 2024 decreased $7.4 million, or 29 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $14.0 million, or 44 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2024 was 0.06 percent compared to 0.09 percent in the prior quarter and 0.12 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $49.7 million at June 30, 2024 decreased $12.7 million from the prior quarter and increased $24.8 million from prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June, 2024 were 0.29 percent compared to 0.37 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.16 percent for the prior year second quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $3.5 million included $5.1 million of credit loss expense from loans and $1.6 million of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. For the first half of the current year, the provision for credit losses included $5.3 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $818 thousand of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of Wheatland.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2024 was 1.19 percent and remained unchanged from the prior year end and the prior year second quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Second quarter 2024 $ 5,066 $ 2,890 1.19 % 0.29 % 0.06 % First quarter 2024 9,091 3,072 1.19 % 0.37 % 0.09 % Fourth quarter 2023 4,181 3,695 1.19 % 0.31 % 0.09 % Third quarter 2023 5,095 2,209 1.19 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Second quarter 2023 5,254 2,473 1.19 % 0.16 % 0.12 % First quarter 2023 6,260 1,939 1.20 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Fourth quarter 2022 6,060 1,968 1.20 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Third quarter 2022 8,382 3,154 1.20 % 0.07 % 0.13 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.9 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter and $2.5 million for the prior year second quarter. Net charge-offs of $2.9 million included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $716 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,093,430 6,055,069 6,022,980 6,458,394 38,361 70,450 (364,964 ) NOW and DDA accounts 5,219,838 5,376,605 5,321,257 5,154,442 (156,767 ) (101,419 ) 65,396 Savings accounts 2,862,034 2,949,908 2,833,887 2,808,571 (87,874 ) 28,147 53,463 Money market deposit accounts 2,858,850 3,002,942 2,831,624 3,094,302 (144,092 ) 27,226 (235,452 ) Certificate accounts 3,064,613 3,039,190 2,915,393 2,014,104 25,423 149,220 1,050,509 Core deposits, total 20,098,765 20,423,714 19,925,141 19,529,813 (324,949 ) 173,624 568,952 Wholesale deposits 2,994 3,809 4,026 478,417 (815 ) (1,032 ) (475,423 ) Deposits, total 20,101,759 20,427,523 19,929,167 20,008,230 (325,764 ) 172,592 93,529 Repurchase agreements 1,629,504 1,540,008 1,486,850 1,356,862 89,496 142,654 272,642 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 21,731,263 21,967,531 21,416,017 21,365,092 (236,268 ) 315,246 366,171 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,350,000 2,140,157 — — 209,843 2,350,000 2,350,000 FRB Bank Term Funding — — 2,740,000 2,740,000 — (2,740,000 ) (2,740,000 ) Other borrowed funds 88,149 88,814 81,695 75,819 (665 ) 6,454 12,330 Subordinated debentures 133,024 132,984 132,943 132,863 40 81 161 Other liabilities 365,459 381,977 351,693 287,379 (16,518 ) 13,766 78,080 Total liabilities $ 24,667,895 24,711,463 24,722,348 24,601,153 (43,568 ) (54,453 ) 66,742

Total core deposits of $20.099 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased $325 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and increased $569 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the Wheatland acquisition, total core deposits decreased $48.0 million, or 25 basis points, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.093 billion increased $38.4 million, or 3 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 compared to 32 percent at June 30, 2023.

FHLB borrowings of $2.350 billion increased $210 million, or 10 percent, during the quarter. Upon maturity in the prior quarter, the Company paid off its $2.740 billion BTFP borrowings with a combination of $2.140 billion in FHLB borrowings and cash.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Common equity $ 3,492,096 3,483,012 3,394,394 3,357,313 9,084 97,702 134,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (354,651 ) (372,305 ) (374,113 ) (430,787 ) 17,654 19,462 76,136 Total stockholders’ equity 3,137,445 3,110,707 3,020,281 2,926,526 26,738 117,164 210,919 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (1,066,790 ) (1,069,808 ) (1,017,263 ) (1,022,118 ) 3,018 (49,527 ) (44,672 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,070,655 2,040,899 2,003,018 1,904,408 29,756 67,637 166,247





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.28 % 11.18 % 10.89 % 10.63 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 7.74 % 7.63 % 7.49 % 7.18 % Book value per common share $ 27.67 27.43 27.24 26.40 0.24 0.43 1.27 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.26 18.00 18.06 17.18 0.26 0.20 1.08

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.071 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $67.6 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $92.4 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Wheatland. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisition of Wheatland. Tangible book value per common share of $18.26 at the current quarter end increased $0.20 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior year end and increased $1.08 per share, or 6 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Cash Dividends

On June 25, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 18, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2024. The dividend was the Company’s 157th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Compared to March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 Income Summary Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Net interest income Interest income $ 273,834 279,402 247,365 (5,568 ) 26,469 Interest expense 107,356 112,922 75,385 (5,566 ) 31,971 Total net interest income 166,478 166,480 171,980 (2 ) (5,502 ) Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 19,422 18,563 18,967 859 455 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,821 4,362 4,162 459 659 Gain on sale of loans 4,669 3,362 3,528 1,307 1,141 (Loss) gain on sale of securities (12 ) 16 (23 ) (28 ) 11 Other income 3,304 3,686 2,445 (382 ) 859 Total non-interest income 32,204 29,989 29,079 2,215 3,125 Total income $ 198,682 196,469 201,059 2,213 (2,377 ) Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.68 % 2.59 % 2.74 %

Net Interest Income

The current quarter interest income of $274 million decreased $5.6 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven by the decrease in cash balances used to partially payoff of the BTFP borrowings at the end of the first quarter of the current year. The current quarter interest income increased $26.5 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year second quarter was due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.58 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent and increased 46 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.12 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $107 million decreased $5.6 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to the payoff of the BTFP borrowings. The current quarter interest expense increased $32.0 million, or 42 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily the result of an increase in rates on deposits and borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.36 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.34 percent in the prior quarter and 0.57 percent for the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.80 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter which was driven by the decrease in borrowings. The current quarter cost of funds increased 54 basis points from the prior year second quarter which was the result of the increased deposit rates.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.68 percent, an increase of 9 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent and was primarily driven by a decrease in average cash and wholesale funding balances resulting from the payoff of BTFP borrowings at the end of the first quarter of 2024 as well as an increase in loan yields. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion and 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 2.63 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.55 percent in the prior quarter. “The Company was pleased with the 9 basis points increase in the net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields, the reduction in high cost wholesale funding, and the continued progress in slowing the pace of deposit cost increase contributed to the improved net interest margin during the current quarter.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.2 million, which was an increase of $2.2 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $3.1 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $19.4 million for the current quarter increased $859 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $455 thousand, or 2 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.7 million for the current quarter increased $1.3 million, or 39 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 32 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Compensation and employee benefits $ 84,434 85,789 78,764 (1,355 ) 5,670 Occupancy and equipment 11,594 11,883 10,827 (289 ) 767 Advertising and promotions 4,362 3,983 3,733 379 629 Data processing 9,387 9,159 8,402 228 985 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 149 25 14 124 135 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,393 7,761 5,314 (2,368 ) 79 Core deposit intangibles amortization 3,017 2,760 2,427 257 590 Other expenses 22,616 30,483 21,123 (7,867 ) 1,493 Total non-interest expense $ 140,952 151,843 130,604 (10,891 ) 10,348

Total non-interest expense of $141 million for the current quarter decreased $10.9 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $10.3 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $84.4 million decreased $1.4 million from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by a decrease in performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.7 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was driven by annual salary increases and increases from the acquisition of Wheatland. Regulatory assessment and insurance of $5.4 million decreased $2.4 million, or 31 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to the prior quarter accrual adjustment of the FDIC special assessment for the estimated losses associated with the bank failures in March of 2023.

Other expenses of $22.6 million decreased $7.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily attributable to a $3.9 million decrease in acquisition-related expenses and a $2.5 million decrease in expenses associated with equity investments in tax credits.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the second quarter of 2024 was $9.5 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 153 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.2 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 17.5 percent compared to 10.3 percent in the prior quarter and 18.8 percent in the prior year second quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior quarter was the result of an increase in pre-tax income and a decrease in federal income tax credits.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 67.97 percent in the current quarter compared to 74.41 percent in the prior quarter and 62.73 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the decreased operating costs, including acquisition-related costs, from the Wheatland acquisition. The increase in the efficiency ratio from prior year second quarter was the combined impact of the expenses related to the Wheatland acquisition and a decrease in net interest income.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Compared to June 30, 2023 Income Summary Six months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 553,236 $ 479,253 $ 73,983 15 % Interest expense 220,278 121,081 99,197 82 % Total net interest income 332,958 358,172 (25,214 ) (7 )% Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 37,985 36,738 1,247 3 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 9,183 8,129 1,054 13 % Gain on sale of loans 8,031 5,928 2,103 35 % Gain (loss) on sale of securities 4 (137 ) 141 (103 )% Other income 6,990 6,316 674 11 % Total non-interest income 62,193 56,974 5,219 9 % Total Income $ 395,151 $ 415,146 $ (19,995 ) (5 )% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.64 % 2.91 %

Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $333 million for the first half of 2024 decreased $25.2 million, or 7 percent, over 2023 and was primarily driven by increased interest expense which outpaced the increase in interest income. Interest income of $553 million for 2024 increased $74.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.52 percent during the first half of 2024, an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.07 percent.

Interest expense of $220 million for the first half of 2024 increased $99 million, or 82 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of higher interest rates on deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.35 percent for the first six months of 2024 compared to 0.40 percent for the same period in the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2024 was 1.82 percent, which was an increase of 79 basis points over the first six months of the prior year funding cost of 1.03 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2024 was 2.64 percent, a 27 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 2.91 percent for the first half of the prior year. Excluding the 3 basis points from discount accretion and 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 2.60 percent in the first half of the current year compared to 2.90 percent in the prior year first half.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $62.2 million for the first six months of 2024 increased $5.2 million, or 9 percent, over the same period last year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $8.0 million for the first six months of 2024 increased by $2.1 million, or 35 percent, over the first six months of the prior year.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Six months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 170,223 $ 160,241 $ 9,982 6 % Occupancy and equipment 23,477 22,492 985 4 % Advertising and promotions 8,345 7,968 377 5 % Data processing 18,546 16,511 2,035 12 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 174 26 148 569 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 13,154 10,217 2,937 29 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 5,777 4,876 901 18 % Other expenses 53,099 43,255 9,844 23 % Total non-interest expense $ 292,795 $ 265,586 $ 27,209 10 %

Total non-interest expense of $293 million for the first half of 2024 increased $27.2 million, or 10 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $170 million in the first six months of 2024 increased $10.0 million, or 6 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was driven by annual salary increases and the acquisition of Wheatland. Data processing expenses of $18.5 million for the first half of 2024 increased $2.0 million, or 12 percent, from the same period in the prior year. Regulatory assessments and insurance expense of $13.2 million for the first half of 2024 increased $2.9 million, or 29 percent, over the same period in the prior year which was principally due to the accrual adjustment for the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $53.1 million for the first half of 2024 increased $9.8 million, or 23 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase of $6.9 million of acquisition-related expenses, which was partially offset by gains of $2.5 million from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $11.8 million for the first half of 2024, an increase of $3.5 million, or 43 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily attributable to $5.3 million from the acquisition of Wheatland. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2024 were $6.0 million compared to $4.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $13.3 million for the first six months of 2024 decreased $11.9 million, or 47 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2024 was 14.6 percent compared to 17.8 percent for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in tax expense and the resulting effective tax rate was the result of a combination of increased federal tax credits and a decrease in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 71.17 percent for the first six months of 2024 compared to 61.52 percent for the same period of 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income and increased non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;

risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 19, 2024. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb4af6c99b1b447c3b8563d90c2fcf09d. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/555kzj6s. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 271,107 232,064 246,525 285,920 Interest bearing cash deposits 529,672 556,596 1,107,817 765,400 Cash and cash equivalents 800,779 788,660 1,354,342 1,051,320 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,499,541 4,629,073 4,785,719 4,999,820 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,400,403 3,451,583 3,502,411 3,608,289 Total debt securities 7,899,944 8,080,656 8,288,130 8,608,109 Loans held for sale, at fair value 39,745 27,035 15,691 35,006 Loans receivable 16,851,991 16,732,502 16,198,082 15,954,962 Allowance for credit losses (200,955 ) (198,779 ) (192,757 ) (189,385 ) Loans receivable, net 16,651,036 16,533,723 16,005,325 15,765,577 Premises and equipment, net 451,515 443,273 421,791 405,407 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 630 891 1,503 52 Accrued interest receivable 102,279 106,063 94,526 88,351 Deferred tax asset 155,834 161,327 159,070 179,815 Core deposit intangible, net 43,028 46,046 31,870 36,725 Goodwill 1,023,762 1,023,762 985,393 985,393 Non-marketable equity securities 121,810 111,129 12,755 10,014 Bank-owned life insurance 187,793 186,625 171,101 169,195 Other assets 327,185 312,980 201,132 192,715 Total assets $ 27,805,340 27,822,170 27,742,629 27,527,679 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,093,430 6,055,069 6,022,980 6,458,394 Interest bearing deposits 14,008,329 14,372,454 13,906,187 13,549,836 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,629,504 1,540,008 1,486,850 1,356,862 FHLB advances 2,350,000 2,140,157 — — FRB Bank Term Funding — — 2,740,000 2,740,000 Other borrowed funds 88,149 88,814 81,695 75,819 Subordinated debentures 133,024 132,984 132,943 132,863 Accrued interest payable 31,000 32,584 125,907 47,742 Other liabilities 334,459 349,393 225,786 239,637 Total liabilities 24,667,895 24,711,463 24,722,348 24,601,153 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,134 1,134 1,109 1,109 Paid-in capital 2,445,479 2,443,584 2,350,104 2,346,422 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,045,483 1,038,294 1,043,181 1,009,782 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (354,651 ) (372,305 ) (374,113 ) (430,787 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,137,445 3,110,707 3,020,281 2,926,526 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,805,340 27,822,170 27,742,629 27,527,679





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Interest Income Investment securities $ 42,165 56,218 47,658 98,383 91,300 Residential real estate loans 21,754 20,764 17,076 42,518 32,914 Commercial loans 188,326 181,472 164,587 369,798 320,269 Consumer and other loans 21,589 20,948 18,044 42,537 34,770 Total interest income 273,834 279,402 247,365 553,236 479,253 Interest Expense Deposits 67,852 67,196 31,700 135,048 44,245 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 13,566 12,598 8,607 26,164 13,213 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,179 4,249 3,305 28,428 26,910 FRB Bank Term Funding — 27,097 29,899 27,097 32,931 Other borrowed funds 353 344 443 697 939 Subordinated debentures 1,406 1,438 1,431 2,844 2,843 Total interest expense 107,356 112,922 75,385 220,278 121,081 Net Interest Income 166,478 166,480 171,980 332,958 358,172 Provision for credit losses 3,518 8,249 2,773 11,767 8,243 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 162,960 158,231 169,207 321,191 349,929 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 19,422 18,563 18,967 37,985 36,738 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,821 4,362 4,162 9,183 8,129 Gain on sale of loans 4,669 3,362 3,528 8,031 5,928 (Loss) gain on sale of securities (12 ) 16 (23 ) 4 (137 ) Other income 3,304 3,686 2,445 6,990 6,316 Total non-interest income 32,204 29,989 29,079 62,193 56,974 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 84,434 85,789 78,764 170,223 160,241 Occupancy and equipment 11,594 11,883 10,827 23,477 22,492 Advertising and promotions 4,362 3,983 3,733 8,345 7,968 Data processing 9,387 9,159 8,402 18,546 16,511 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 149 25 14 174 26 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,393 7,761 5,314 13,154 10,217 Core deposit intangibles amortization 3,017 2,760 2,427 5,777 4,876 Other expenses 22,616 30,483 21,123 53,099 43,255 Total non-interest expense 140,952 151,843 130,604 292,795 265,586 Income Before Income Taxes 54,212 36,377 67,682 90,589 141,317 Federal and state income tax expense 9,504 3,750 12,727 13,254 25,151 Net Income $ 44,708 32,627 54,955 77,335 116,166





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,796,787 $ 21,754 4.84 % $ 1,747,184 $ 20,764 4.75 % Commercial loans 1 13,740,455 189,939 5.56 % 13,513,426 183,045 5.45 % Consumer and other loans 1,290,587 21,589 6.73 % 1,283,388 20,948 6.56 % Total loans 2 16,827,829 233,282 5.58 % 16,543,998 224,757 5.46 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,707,269 15,111 3.54 % 1,720,370 15,157 3.52 % Taxable debt securities 4, 5 7,042,885 29,461 1.67 % 8,176,974 43,477 2.13 % Total earning assets 25,577,983 277,854 4.37 % 26,441,342 283,391 4.31 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,068,250 1,051,954 Non-earning assets 754,491 611,550 Total assets $ 27,400,724 $ 28,104,846 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,026,709 $ — — % $ 5,966,546 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,221,883 15,728 1.21 % 5,275,703 15,918 1.21 % Savings accounts 2,914,538 6,014 0.83 % 2,900,649 5,655 0.78 % Money market deposit accounts 2,904,438 14,467 2.00 % 2,948,294 14,393 1.96 % Certificate accounts 3,037,638 31,593 4.18 % 3,000,713 31,175 4.18 % Total core deposits 20,105,206 67,802 1.36 % 20,091,905 67,141 1.34 % Wholesale deposits 6 3,726 50 5.50 % 3,965 55 5.50 % Repurchase agreements 1,597,887 13,566 3.41 % 1,513,397 12,598 3.35 % FHLB advances 2,007,747 24,179 4.76 % 350,754 4,249 4.79 % FRB Bank Term Funding — — — % 2,483,077 27,097 4.39 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 224,778 1,759 3.15 % 218,271 1,782 3.28 % Total funding liabilities 23,939,344 107,356 1.80 % 24,661,369 112,922 1.84 % Other liabilities 344,105 356,554 Total liabilities 24,283,449 25,017,923 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,117,275 3,086,923 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,400,724 $ 28,104,846 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 170,498 $ 170,469 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.57 % 2.47 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.68 % 2.59 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $2.2 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $1.9 million and $15.3 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $143.0 million and $1.12 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $211 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,796,787 $ 21,754 4.84 % $ 1,567,136 $ 17,076 4.36 % Commercial loans 1 13,740,455 189,939 5.56 % 12,950,934 165,874 5.14 % Consumer and other loans 1,290,587 21,589 6.73 % 1,236,763 18,044 5.85 % Total loans 2 16,827,829 233,282 5.58 % 15,754,833 200,994 5.12 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,707,269 15,111 3.54 % 1,743,852 14,462 3.32 % Taxable debt securities 4, 5 7,042,885 29,461 1.67 % 8,177,551 35,202 1.72 % Total earning assets 25,577,983 277,854 4.37 % 25,676,236 250,658 3.92 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,068,250 1,023,291 Non-earning assets 754,491 523,349 Total assets $ 27,400,724 $ 27,222,876 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,026,709 $ — — % $ 6,584,082 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,221,883 15,728 1.21 % 5,108,421 7,429 0.58 % Savings accounts 2,914,538 6,014 0.83 % 2,846,015 1,064 0.15 % Money market deposit accounts 2,904,438 14,467 2.00 % 3,256,007 10,174 1.25 % Certificate accounts 3,037,638 31,593 4.18 % 1,451,218 8,878 2.45 % Total core deposits 20,105,206 67,802 1.36 % 19,245,743 27,545 0.57 % Wholesale deposits 6 3,726 50 5.50 % 330,655 4,155 5.04 % Repurchase agreements 1,597,887 13,566 3.41 % 1,273,045 8,607 2.71 % FHLB advances 2,007,747 24,179 4.76 % 245,055 3,305 5.33 % FRB Bank Term Funding — — — % 2,740,000 29,899 4.38 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 224,778 1,759 3.15 % 208,804 1,874 3.60 % Total funding liabilities 23,939,344 107,356 1.80 % 24,043,302 75,385 1.26 % Other liabilities 344,105 247,319 Total liabilities 24,283,449 24,290,621 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,117,275 2,932,255 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,400,724 $ 27,222,876 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 170,498 $ 175,273 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.57 % 2.66 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.68 % 2.74 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $2.2 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $1.9 million and $7.3 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $143.0 million and $579.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $211 thousand and $214 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Six Months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,771,985 $ 42,518 4.80 % $ 1,530,739 $ 32,914 4.30 % Commercial loans 1 13,626,941 372,984 5.50 % 12,804,058 323,330 5.09 % Consumer and other loans 1,286,988 42,537 6.65 % 1,222,121 34,770 5.74 % Total loans 2 16,685,914 458,039 5.52 % 15,556,918 391,014 5.07 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,713,819 30,268 3.53 % 1,752,644 30,492 3.48 % Taxable debt securities 4, 5 7,609,930 72,938 1.92 % 8,115,452 66,286 1.63 % Total earning assets 26,009,663 561,245 4.34 % 25,425,014 487,792 3.87 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,060,102 1,024,497 Non-earning assets 683,020 501,278 Total assets $ 27,752,785 $ 26,950,789 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,996,627 $ — — % $ 6,927,248 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,248,793 31,646 1.21 % 5,094,376 9,700 0.38 % Savings accounts 2,907,594 11,669 0.81 % 2,976,065 1,578 0.11 % Money market deposit accounts 2,926,366 28,860 1.98 % 3,361,892 16,008 0.96 % Certificate accounts 3,019,176 62,768 4.18 % 1,219,282 11,462 1.90 % Total core deposits 20,098,556 134,943 1.35 % 19,578,863 38,748 0.40 % Wholesale deposits 6 3,846 105 5.50 % 226,142 5,497 4.90 % Repurchase agreements 1,555,642 26,164 3.38 % 1,154,970 13,213 2.31 % FHLB advances 1,179,251 28,428 4.77 % 1,113,122 26,910 4.81 % FRB Bank Term Funding 1,241,538 27,097 4.39 % 1,517,265 32,931 4.38 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 221,525 3,541 3.21 % 209,174 3,782 3.65 % Total funding liabilities 24,300,358 220,278 1.82 % 23,799,536 121,081 1.03 % Other liabilities 350,329 232,365 Total liabilities 24,650,687 24,031,901 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,102,098 2,918,888 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,752,785 $ 26,950,789 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 340,967 $ 366,711 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.52 % 2.84 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.64 % 2.91 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.2 million and $3.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $4.4 million and $5.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $17.2 million and $9.4 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $631.7 million and $379.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $426 thousand and $429 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 233,978 $ 273,835 $ 290,572 $ 315,651 (15 )% (19 )% (26 )% Pre-sold and spec construction 198,219 223,294 236,596 306,440 (11 )% (16 )% (35 )% Total residential construction 432,197 497,129 527,168 622,091 (13 )% (18 )% (31 )% Land development 209,794 215,828 232,966 238,897 (3 )% (10 )% (12 )% Consumer land or lots 190,781 188,635 187,545 182,251 1 % 2 % 5 % Unimproved land 108,763 103,032 87,739 91,157 6 % 24 % 19 % Developed lots for operative builders 57,140 47,591 56,142 65,134 20 % 2 % (12 )% Commercial lots 99,036 92,748 87,185 94,334 7 % 14 % 5 % Other construction 810,536 915,782 900,547 1,039,192 (11 )% (10 )% (22 )% Total land, lot, and other construction 1,476,050 1,563,616 1,552,124 1,710,965 (6 )% (5 )% (14 )% Owner occupied 3,087,814 3,057,348 3,035,768 2,934,724 1 % 2 % 5 % Non-owner occupied 3,941,786 3,920,696 3,742,916 3,714,531 1 % 5 % 6 % Total commercial real estate 7,029,600 6,978,044 6,778,684 6,649,255 1 % 4 % 6 % Commercial and industrial 1,400,896 1,371,201 1,363,479 1,370,393 2 % 3 % 2 % Agriculture 962,384 929,420 772,458 770,378 4 % 25 % 25 % 1st lien 2,353,912 2,276,638 2,127,989 1,956,205 3 % 11 % 20 % Junior lien 56,049 51,579 47,230 46,616 9 % 19 % 20 % Total 1-4 family 2,409,961 2,328,217 2,175,219 2,002,821 4 % 11 % 20 % Multifamily residential 1,027,962 881,117 796,538 664,859 17 % 29 % 55 % Home equity lines of credit 974,000 947,652 979,891 940,048 3 % (1 )% 4 % Other consumer 220,755 223,566 229,154 231,519 (1 )% (4 )% (5 )% Total consumer 1,194,755 1,171,218 1,209,045 1,171,567 2 % (1 )% 2 % States and political subdivisions 777,426 848,454 834,947 812,688 (8 )% (7 )% (4 )% Other 180,505 191,121 204,111 214,951 (6 )% (12 )% (16 )% Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 16,891,736 16,759,537 16,213,773 15,989,968 1 % 4 % 6 % Less loans held for sale 1 (39,745 ) (27,035 ) (15,691 ) (35,006 ) 47 % 153 % 14 % Total loans receivable $ 16,851,991 $ 16,732,502 $ 16,198,082 $ 15,954,962 1 % 4 % 6 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate owned

and

foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 206 210 214 219 206 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 2,908 1,049 763 1,548 2,145 763 — Total residential construction 3,114 1,259 977 1,767 2,351 763 — Land development — 28 35 118 — — — Consumer land or lots 429 144 96 239 201 228 — Unimproved land — — — 43 — — — Developed lots for operative builders 608 608 608 608 — 608 — Commercial lots 47 2,205 47 188 — 47 — Other construction 25 — — 12,884 25 — — Total land, lot and other construction 1,109 2,985 786 14,080 226 883 — Owner occupied 1,992 1,501 1,838 2,251 999 561 432 Non-owner occupied 257 8,853 11,016 4,450 — 257 — Total commercial real estate 2,249 10,354 12,854 6,701 999 818 432 Commercial and Industrial 2,044 1,698 1,971 1,339 1,297 747 — Agriculture 2,442 2,855 2,558 2,564 2,396 46 — 1st lien 2,923 2,930 2,664 2,794 2,217 706 — Junior lien 492 69 180 273 353 139 — Total 1-4 family 3,415 2,999 2,844 3,067 2,570 845 — Multifamily residential 385 395 395 — 385 — — Home equity lines of credit 2,145 1,892 2,043 1,256 1,770 375 — Other consumer 1,089 927 1,187 1,116 692 199 198 Total consumer 3,234 2,819 3,230 2,372 2,462 574 198 Other 16 61 16 132 — 16 — Total $ 18,008 25,425 25,631 32,022 12,686 4,692 630





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,323 $ 4,784 $ 2,549 $ 324 (72 )% (48 )% 308 % Pre-sold and spec construction 816 1,181 1,219 129 (31 )% (33 )% 533 % Total residential construction 2,139 5,965 3,768 453 (64 )% (43 )% 372 % Land development — 59 163 244 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Consumer land or lots 411 332 624 565 24 % (34 )% (27 )% Unimproved land 158 575 — — (73 )% n/m n/m Commercial lots — 1,225 2,159 3,404 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Other construction 21 1,248 — 1,114 (98 )% n/m (98 )% Total land, lot and other construction 590 3,439 2,946 5,327 (83 )% (80 )% (89 )% Owner occupied 4,326 2,991 2,222 1,053 45 % 95 % 311 % Non-owner occupied 8,119 18,118 14,471 8,595 (55 )% (44 )% (6 )% Total commercial real estate 12,445 21,109 16,693 9,648 (41 )% (25 )% 29 % Commercial and industrial 17,591 14,806 12,905 2,096 19 % 36 % 739 % Agriculture 5,288 3,922 594 871 35 % 790 % 507 % 1st lien 2,637 5,626 3,768 1,115 (53 )% (30 )% 137 % Junior lien 17 145 1 385 (88 )% 1,600 % (96 )% Total 1-4 family 2,654 5,771 3,769 1,500 (54 )% (30 )% 77 % Home equity lines of credit 5,432 3,668 4,518 2,021 48 % 20 % 169 % Other consumer 2,192 1,948 3,264 1,714 13 % (33 )% 28 % Total consumer 7,624 5,616 7,782 3,735 36 % (2 )% 104 % Other 1,347 1,795 1,510 1,233 (25 )% (11 )% 9 % Total $ 49,678 $ 62,423 $ 49,967 $ 24,863 (20 )% (1 )% 100 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Pre-sold and spec construction (4 ) (4 ) (15 ) (8 ) — 4 Total residential construction (4 ) (4 ) (15 ) (8 ) — 4 Land development (1 ) (1 ) (135 ) (132 ) — 1 Consumer land or lots (22 ) (1 ) (19 ) (14 ) — 22 Unimproved land 5 — — — 5 — Commercial lots 319 — — — 319 — Other construction — — 889 — — — Total land, lot and other construction 301 (2 ) 735 (146 ) 324 23 Owner occupied (73 ) (3 ) (59 ) (76 ) — 73 Non-owner occupied (2 ) (1 ) 799 299 — 2 Total commercial real estate (75 ) (4 ) 740 223 — 75 Commercial and industrial 644 328 364 (18 ) 1,149 505 Agriculture 68 68 — — 68 — 1st lien (22 ) (4 ) 66 101 — 22 Junior lien (55 ) (5 ) 24 38 10 65 Total 1-4 family (77 ) (9 ) 90 139 10 87 Multifamily residential — — (136 ) — — — Home equity lines of credit 1 5 (6 ) 56 15 14 Other consumer 493 251 1,097 401 709 216 Total consumer 494 256 1,091 457 724 230 Other 4,611 2,439 7,447 3,765 6,155 1,544 Total $ 5,962 3,072 10,316 4,412 8,430 2,468

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706