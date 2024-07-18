NACEPF and Mobile Beacon Support FCC's Vote on Funding Hotspot Devices through E-Rate

Johnston, RI, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American Catholic Education Programming Foundation Inc. (NACEPF) and Mobile Beacon, applaud the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s vote to make E-Rate funding eligible for school and library hotspot lending programs. Expanding access to E-Rate, one of the most significant sources of funding for educational institutions, will guarantee schools and libraries have the resources they need to support learning outside the classroom.





NACEPF is a Rhode Island 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest nonprofit licensee of 2.5 GHz spectrum (formerly known as Educational Broadband Service (EBS)) in the United States. Mobile Beacon, a subsidiary of NACEPF, provides affordable internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. Mobile Beacon spearheaded the hotspot lending model with the Providence Community Library in 2012. Since then we’ve supported thousands of libraries and schools across the country in developing and deploying hotspot lending programs to provide off-campus connectivity to those who need it most.





“The decision today by the FCC is a major milestone toward closing the digital divide and homework gap,” Kathrine Primeau, Vice President of NACEPF and Executive Director of Mobile Beacon said. “We know one of the biggest challenges libraries and schools face is access to consistent funding to provide critically-needed internet access for students outside of school. By allowing E-Rate funding to support hotspot lending programs, millions of students will have more equitable access to the internet to support their learning and development.”





About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.





About NACEPF: North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation, Inc. (NACEPF) is a Rhode Island 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest nonprofit licensee of 2.5 GHz spectrum (formerly known as Educational Broadband Service (EBS)) in the United States. NACEPF’s broadband service, religious and educational programming, and advocacy efforts support education at every level. NACEPF’s worldwide philanthropic efforts focus on providing access to the resources essential to human development and well-being. This includes access to healthy food, clean water, safe housing, education, healthcare, and faith-based services. NACEPF’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobile Beacon, provides broadband service to educational, nonprofit, and community anchor institutions throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.nacepf.net.