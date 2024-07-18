Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2024 third quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 17h30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 30571#. This recording will be available until August 8, 2025.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2F8B1C1C-121F-4AEA-858F-53569C0604ED&LangLocaleID=1033

For further information:



Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com