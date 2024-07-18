Casino Group Communication

Paris, 18 July 2024

Casino Group confirms that Casino Guichard Perrachon has been the subject of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF: Parquet National Financier) into facts likely to be qualified as price manipulation and private corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019, at the end of which an exchange phase with the PNF has been initiated. At this stage of the proceedings, Casino has not been referred to a criminal court.

Casino Group will communicate the outcome of the proceedings.

