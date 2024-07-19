METAGENOMI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Metagenomi, Inc. on Behalf of Metagenomi Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Metagenomi, Inc. (“Metagenomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGX) on behalf of Metagenomi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Metagenomi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On February 12, 2024, Metagenomi conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 6.25 million shares at $15 per share. On May 1, 2024, less than two months after the IPO, Metagenomi announced that it and Moderna had “mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration.”

On this news, the price of Metagenomi shares declined by $0.87, or 12.4%, from $7.04 per share on May 1, 2024 to close at $6.17 per share on May 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Metagenomi shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: