19th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|18th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|24,630
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|654.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|665.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|662.2055
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|662.2055
|24,630
|654.00
|665.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|18 July 2024 08:17:09
|129
|660.00
|XLON
|00287304204TRLO1
|18 July 2024 08:17:09
|129
|660.00
|XLON
|00287304203TRLO1
|18 July 2024 08:17:51
|128
|660.00
|XLON
|00287304832TRLO1
|18 July 2024 08:18:46
|239
|658.00
|XLON
|00287305544TRLO1
|18 July 2024 08:20:42
|123
|655.00
|XLON
|00287307148TRLO1
|18 July 2024 08:29:16
|121
|654.00
|XLON
|00287315837TRLO1
|18 July 2024 09:32:36
|196
|656.00
|XLON
|00287376163TRLO1
|18 July 2024 09:32:36
|26
|656.00
|XLON
|00287376164TRLO1
|18 July 2024 09:32:36
|20
|656.00
|XLON
|00287376165TRLO1
|18 July 2024 09:32:36
|318
|657.00
|XLON
|00287376166TRLO1
|18 July 2024 09:32:36
|102
|657.00
|XLON
|00287376167TRLO1
|18 July 2024 12:12:52
|1
|656.00
|XLON
|00287453215TRLO1
|18 July 2024 12:49:45
|120
|657.00
|XLON
|00287454212TRLO1
|18 July 2024 12:49:45
|821
|656.00
|XLON
|00287454211TRLO1
|18 July 2024 12:53:33
|76
|659.00
|XLON
|00287454287TRLO1
|18 July 2024 12:53:33
|43
|659.00
|XLON
|00287454288TRLO1
|18 July 2024 13:01:38
|19
|660.00
|XLON
|00287454475TRLO1
|18 July 2024 13:01:38
|107
|660.00
|XLON
|00287454476TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:05:16
|717
|665.00
|XLON
|00287456630TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:05:16
|8,550
|665.00
|XLON
|00287456631TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:05:16
|71
|665.00
|XLON
|00287456632TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:05:20
|131
|664.00
|XLON
|00287456636TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:25:20
|258
|665.00
|XLON
|00287457409TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:07
|128
|663.00
|XLON
|00287457955TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:07
|121
|661.00
|XLON
|00287457956TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:07
|8,456
|661.00
|XLON
|00287457953TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:07
|723
|661.00
|XLON
|00287457954TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:07
|898
|662.00
|XLON
|00287457957TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:36
|120
|662.00
|XLON
|00287457975TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:40:51
|124
|662.00
|XLON
|00287457989TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:49:58
|199
|664.00
|XLON
|00287458434TRLO1
|18 July 2024 14:49:58
|148
|664.00
|XLON
|00287458435TRLO1
|18 July 2024 15:02:00
|120
|662.00
|XLON
|00287459168TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:21:18
|125
|660.00
|XLON
|00287463011TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:25:04
|125
|660.00
|XLON
|00287463489TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:25:04
|125
|660.00
|XLON
|00287463490TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:25:04
|125
|660.00
|XLON
|00287463491TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:28:23
|121
|658.00
|XLON
|00287463883TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:28:23
|124
|660.00
|XLON
|00287463885TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:28:31
|278
|661.00
|XLON
|00287463925TRLO1
|18 July 2024 16:28:31
|125
|660.00
|XLON
|00287463926TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970