19th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 18th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 24,630 Lowest price per share (pence): 654.00 Highest price per share (pence): 665.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 662.2055

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 662.2055 24,630 654.00 665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 18 July 2024 08:17:09 129 660.00 XLON 00287304204TRLO1 18 July 2024 08:17:09 129 660.00 XLON 00287304203TRLO1 18 July 2024 08:17:51 128 660.00 XLON 00287304832TRLO1 18 July 2024 08:18:46 239 658.00 XLON 00287305544TRLO1 18 July 2024 08:20:42 123 655.00 XLON 00287307148TRLO1 18 July 2024 08:29:16 121 654.00 XLON 00287315837TRLO1 18 July 2024 09:32:36 196 656.00 XLON 00287376163TRLO1 18 July 2024 09:32:36 26 656.00 XLON 00287376164TRLO1 18 July 2024 09:32:36 20 656.00 XLON 00287376165TRLO1 18 July 2024 09:32:36 318 657.00 XLON 00287376166TRLO1 18 July 2024 09:32:36 102 657.00 XLON 00287376167TRLO1 18 July 2024 12:12:52 1 656.00 XLON 00287453215TRLO1 18 July 2024 12:49:45 120 657.00 XLON 00287454212TRLO1 18 July 2024 12:49:45 821 656.00 XLON 00287454211TRLO1 18 July 2024 12:53:33 76 659.00 XLON 00287454287TRLO1 18 July 2024 12:53:33 43 659.00 XLON 00287454288TRLO1 18 July 2024 13:01:38 19 660.00 XLON 00287454475TRLO1 18 July 2024 13:01:38 107 660.00 XLON 00287454476TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:05:16 717 665.00 XLON 00287456630TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:05:16 8,550 665.00 XLON 00287456631TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:05:16 71 665.00 XLON 00287456632TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:05:20 131 664.00 XLON 00287456636TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:25:20 258 665.00 XLON 00287457409TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:07 128 663.00 XLON 00287457955TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:07 121 661.00 XLON 00287457956TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:07 8,456 661.00 XLON 00287457953TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:07 723 661.00 XLON 00287457954TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:07 898 662.00 XLON 00287457957TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:36 120 662.00 XLON 00287457975TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:40:51 124 662.00 XLON 00287457989TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:49:58 199 664.00 XLON 00287458434TRLO1 18 July 2024 14:49:58 148 664.00 XLON 00287458435TRLO1 18 July 2024 15:02:00 120 662.00 XLON 00287459168TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:21:18 125 660.00 XLON 00287463011TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:25:04 125 660.00 XLON 00287463489TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:25:04 125 660.00 XLON 00287463490TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:25:04 125 660.00 XLON 00287463491TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:28:23 121 658.00 XLON 00287463883TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:28:23 124 660.00 XLON 00287463885TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:28:31 278 661.00 XLON 00287463925TRLO1 18 July 2024 16:28:31 125 660.00 XLON 00287463926TRLO1

