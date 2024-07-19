South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024-2028: Approximately 80% of Upcoming Capacity is Concentrated in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Upcoming data center capacity in South Africa is almost 200 MW on full build, which is more than 70% of the current capacity in the country

Emerging data center locations are Johannesburg, Cape Town and Centurion

Johannesburg, Cape Town, Centurion, and Kempton Park dominate existing data center capacity in South Africa

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Johannesburg and Cape Town

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

Africa Data Centres

Business Connexion

CipherWave

Digital Parks Africa

Equinix

MTN

NTT & Dimension Data

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Paratus

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom Business



Key Topics Covered:

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

