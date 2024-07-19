South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024-2028: Approximately 80% of Upcoming Capacity is Concentrated in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Upcoming data center capacity in South Africa is almost 200 MW on full build, which is more than 70% of the current capacity in the country
- Emerging data center locations are Johannesburg, Cape Town and Centurion
- Johannesburg, Cape Town, Centurion, and Kempton Park dominate existing data center capacity in South Africa
- Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Johannesburg and Cape Town
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- Africa Data Centres
- Business Connexion
- CipherWave
- Digital Parks Africa
- Equinix
- MTN
- NTT & Dimension Data
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Paratus
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vodacom Business
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
