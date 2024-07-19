Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 107 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Upcoming data center capacity in Japan is over 2 GW on full build, which is almost 2x the country's current existing capacity
- Tokyo, Osaka, and Tatebayashi dominate existing data center capacity in Japan
- Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Tokyo and Osaka
- Emerging data center locations are Tokyo, Osaka, and Tatebayashi
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (107 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (40 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Companies Featured:
- AGS
- AirTrunk
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- AT TOKYO
- Canon IT Solutions
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CTC
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Digital Edge
- Edge Centres
- Equinix
- ESR
- Fujitsu
- Gaw Capital & GDS Services
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Goodman
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan
- MC Digital Realty
- MIRAIT Technologies Corporation
- NEC
- NEXTDC
- NTT Communications Corporation
- OneAsia Network
- OPTAGE
- Princeton Digital Group
- Qualysite Technologies
- SAKURA internet
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Skyy Development
- SoftBank & IDC Frontier
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- TIS INTEC Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation
