Diagnostics Lab Automation and Monitoring Solutions Industry Research 2024: Intersection of Automation and Digital Data Exchange Unlocks Value for Diagnostics Labs

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostics Lab Automation and Monitoring Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a projected 9.1% CAGR, the lab automation and monitoring solutions industry is a significant inflection point in the diagnostics industry.



The pathology workforce shortage, accuracy concerns, and uneven distribution of prices and resources are persistent challenges for the diagnostics sector.



Lab test results are the foundation of future human health, influencing 70% of clinical decisions. A surge in lab tests' yearly volume will result from persistent trends, including aging populations, growing non-communicable diseases, early-onset cancers, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.



In consequence, advancements in digital technology are steadily expanding the availability of lab diagnostic tools beyond traditional medical settings. The popularity of omnichannel experiences across various consumer digital touchpoints and the rise of mobile apps, online aggregator platforms, and self-care trends (for instance, preventive checks) are boosting the year-over-year (YoY) number of digital users of pathology labs. Certain technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, are shaping the high-end specialized test spectrum, including oncology, prenatal, and infectious disease diagnostics.



In this context, a robust business expansion strategy that drives growth while also improving resilience and sustainability is critical for pathology labs looking to expand their business to new markets. Many labs have partnered with in vitro diagnostics vendors to increase access, optimize network organization, and recover lab productivity. These efforts improve test results' delivery and generate better-oriented test menus that persist throughout economic cycles.



Furthermore, the strategic use of digitization and automation is vital for labs to pivot and grow with changing consumer expectations-improved convenience, affordable pricing, and quicker turnaround times. However, incremental upgrades to legacy equipment and workflows may affect digital transformation maturity. Robotic automation and proactive lab monitoring capable of performing intelligent operations are also entering the sector.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Real-time Data Monitoring

Insights as a Service

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lab Automation and Monitoring Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Competitive Factors Assessment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lab Automation Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lab Monitoring Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sicaeo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.