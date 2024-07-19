Exploring the Future of Carbon Capture: Chemicals and Materials Market Poised for Growth by 2030 - Big Opportunities and Big Challenges in the Short Term

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Chemicals and Materials for Carbon Capture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report attempts to build a 2030 demand forecast for the main chemicals and materials under consideration for use in carbon-capture infrastructure: amines, potassium carbonate, activated carbon, and zeolites. It also analyzes other capture methods that use different process chemicals, such as Selexol, Rectisol, and metallic-organic frameworks.
Given the rising trajectory of emissions, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) introduced the concept of carbon capture in a 2014 report and subsequent reports. It stressed the need for carbon capture in 2022 by including some form of it in almost all its forecasting scenarios.
All existing CCUS technologies are nascent, so they face similar challenges: techno-economic uncertainty, high complexity projects (such as those that involve geological storage), and little information on the current and potential environmental impacts of projects that involve capture, transport, and sequestration.
Other equally relevant challenges include cost-effectiveness, carbon pricing mechanisms' uncertain effectiveness in fostering capture markets; the need for public and private funding to build the required infrastructure; and the need for an enabling regulatory framework, social license, and a careful evaluation of the impacts on communities.
The CCUS industry presents a high risk (particularly for new entrants) and an enormous revenue outlook for the next decades, while the plan is not yet written.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Researching New Materials
- Exploiting the Chemical Industry's Unique Position
- Developing Aluminum Formate
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Chemicals and Materials for Carbon Capture Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- CCUS Technologies Segmentation
- CCUS Value Chain and Definitions
- The Bigger Picture of CCUS Technologies
- Ideal Properties in Solvents and Materials for CCUS
- Brief Description of Selected Carbon Capture Processes
- Key Chemicals in Selected CCUS Processes
- Strengths and Weaknesses in Selected Chemicals for Carbon Capture
- Pre/Post-combustion, Capture Processes, and Selected Materials
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Principal Separation Technology
- Forecast Assumptions for Selected Chemicals for CCUS
- Assumptions for the Selected Capture Technologies
- Forecast Assumptions, Summary Table
- Pricing Analysis for Selected Chemicals for CCUS
- Forecast Assumptions for Selected CCUS Chemicals Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Selected Chemical
- Materials and Solvent Manufacturers to Watch
- Infrastructure Providers to Watch
