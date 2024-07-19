Exploring the Future of Carbon Capture: Chemicals and Materials Market Poised for Growth by 2030 - Big Opportunities and Big Challenges in the Short Term

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Chemicals and Materials for Carbon Capture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report attempts to build a 2030 demand forecast for the main chemicals and materials under consideration for use in carbon-capture infrastructure: amines, potassium carbonate, activated carbon, and zeolites. It also analyzes other capture methods that use different process chemicals, such as Selexol, Rectisol, and metallic-organic frameworks.

Given the rising trajectory of emissions, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) introduced the concept of carbon capture in a 2014 report and subsequent reports. It stressed the need for carbon capture in 2022 by including some form of it in almost all its forecasting scenarios.



All existing CCUS technologies are nascent, so they face similar challenges: techno-economic uncertainty, high complexity projects (such as those that involve geological storage), and little information on the current and potential environmental impacts of projects that involve capture, transport, and sequestration.

Other equally relevant challenges include cost-effectiveness, carbon pricing mechanisms' uncertain effectiveness in fostering capture markets; the need for public and private funding to build the required infrastructure; and the need for an enabling regulatory framework, social license, and a careful evaluation of the impacts on communities.



The CCUS industry presents a high risk (particularly for new entrants) and an enormous revenue outlook for the next decades, while the plan is not yet written.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Researching New Materials

Exploiting the Chemical Industry's Unique Position

Developing Aluminum Formate

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Chemicals and Materials for Carbon Capture Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

CCUS Technologies Segmentation

CCUS Value Chain and Definitions

The Bigger Picture of CCUS Technologies

Ideal Properties in Solvents and Materials for CCUS

Brief Description of Selected Carbon Capture Processes

Key Chemicals in Selected CCUS Processes

Strengths and Weaknesses in Selected Chemicals for Carbon Capture

Pre/Post-combustion, Capture Processes, and Selected Materials

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Principal Separation Technology

Forecast Assumptions for Selected Chemicals for CCUS

Assumptions for the Selected Capture Technologies

Forecast Assumptions, Summary Table

Pricing Analysis for Selected Chemicals for CCUS

Forecast Assumptions for Selected CCUS Chemicals Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Selected Chemical

Materials and Solvent Manufacturers to Watch

Infrastructure Providers to Watch

Sources



