Global Irrigation Systems Sustainability and Circular Economy Trends Report 2024: Opportunities in Renewable Energy, Precision Irrigation, Water Treatment for Sustainable Irrigation

The report covers the three potential applications of irrigation systems: agricultural irrigation, landscape irrigation, and greenhouse irrigation. Some of the key growth opportunities in the market include the combination of irrigation technologies with renewable sources of energy, plastic waste recycling, and crop enhancement for the biofuels industry.



Irrigation enables a controlled and supervised provision of water to vegetation, avoiding water waste because of evaporation, wind, drainage, or overflow, ensuring an even distribution of resources. Managed water use is aligned with sustainability concerns and prevents the over- and under-irrigation of landscapes and fields that can have a negative effect on plant growth and health.



The study analyzes the global irrigation market from a regional perspective, focusing on Central and South America, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), comparing metrics, such as policy development, investment, funding, and water scarcity.

The report covers all relevant irrigation technologies, including pumps, pipes, emitters, sprinklers, and large-scale machines.

The four segments that the study examines encompass the following:

Pumps

Micro irrigation

Mechanical irrigation

Smart irrigation

Growth Opportunity Universe

Renewable Energy and Precision Irrigation

Irrigation as a Circular Market

Water Treatment for Sustainable Irrigation

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Irrigation Systems Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Technology

The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability & Circular Economy

Mapping Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Area Equipped for Irrigation

Share of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing Value Added in Total GDP

Global Water Stress

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Central and South America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis

Next Steps



