Global Irrigation Systems Sustainability and Circular Economy Trends Report 2024: Opportunities in Renewable Energy, Precision Irrigation, Water Treatment for Sustainable Irrigation

The report covers the three potential applications of irrigation systems: agricultural irrigation, landscape irrigation, and greenhouse irrigation. Some of the key growth opportunities in the market include the combination of irrigation technologies with renewable sources of energy, plastic waste recycling, and crop enhancement for the biofuels industry.
Irrigation enables a controlled and supervised provision of water to vegetation, avoiding water waste because of evaporation, wind, drainage, or overflow, ensuring an even distribution of resources. Managed water use is aligned with sustainability concerns and prevents the over- and under-irrigation of landscapes and fields that can have a negative effect on plant growth and health.
The study analyzes the global irrigation market from a regional perspective, focusing on Central and South America, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), comparing metrics, such as policy development, investment, funding, and water scarcity.
The report covers all relevant irrigation technologies, including pumps, pipes, emitters, sprinklers, and large-scale machines.
The four segments that the study examines encompass the following:
- Pumps
- Micro irrigation
- Mechanical irrigation
- Smart irrigation
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Renewable Energy and Precision Irrigation
- Irrigation as a Circular Market
- Water Treatment for Sustainable Irrigation
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Irrigation Systems Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Technology
- The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability & Circular Economy
- Mapping Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Area Equipped for Irrigation
- Share of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing Value Added in Total GDP
- Global Water Stress
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Central and South America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
Next Steps
