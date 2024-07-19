Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $7.8 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter and $15.5 million (GAAP basis), or $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included loan recoveries of $8.7 million and a $1.6 million benefit from legal fees waived or collected related to the settlement of the ANI loan lawsuit (see non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying financial tables of this press release). Net income for the second quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.40% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.99%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 of $1.35, compared to $1.36 in the prior quarter and $2.69 (GAAP basis), or $1.43(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.8% from March 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 15.3% year over year
  • Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the prior quarter and a net reversal of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.34% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2024
  • Credit trends remained positive with total criticized and classified loans at $16.9 million, or 0.85% of total loans, down from the prior quarter of $27.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans
  • Total deposits were $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million or 5.1% from March 31, 2024. Total deposits increased 17.8% year over year.  Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $5.0 million as a result of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $136.6 million or 8.5% from March 31, 2024
  • Net interest margin was 4.48% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 4.31% for the prior quarter and 4.73% for the second quarter of 2023
  • Total cost of funding sources was 2.78% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase from 2.70% in the prior quarter and 1.82% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Tangible book value per share was $34.65 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.10 since March 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 3.3% quarter-over-quarter and 20.2% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $7.8 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.36, in the prior quarter, and $15.5 million (GAAP basis), or $8.3 million(1) (as adjusted), and $2.69 (GAAP basis), or $1.43(1) (as adjusted), in the second quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We experienced continued strong loan and deposit growth in the second quarter fueled by continued expansion of Relationships and the acquisition of new Clients. Growth came from all geographies of the bank and business lines. We also saw continued traction for our Legal Services and Cross Border verticals as well. The Team continues to bring discipline to our lending which has yielded expanded loan rates and solid Net Interest Income growth.”

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share is provided on page 13

Sowers added, “We were very pleased to be recognized in the American Banker as one of the top performing banks in the country in our asset class. This recognition reinforces that through an outstanding, hard working and dedicated Team, you create satisfied Clients and Shareholders.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.0 million or 8.6% from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 4.4% growth in interest-earning assets and a 24 basis point increase in asset yields as interest income increased by $2.9 million. Interest income in the second quarter of 2024 included $0.6 million from nonaccrual interest on a loan that was paid off during the quarter, contributing 11 basis points to asset yields. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.0 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 7.5% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities and a 1 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 4.48%, compared to 4.31% for the prior quarter and 4.73% in the second quarter of 2023. The 17 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher yields on loans, which included 11 basis points from nonaccrual interest on a loan that was paid off during the quarter, partially offset by a higher cost on total deposits. The yield on earning assets was 7.02% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.78% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.78% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.77% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.67% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.61% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.28% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.14% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.61% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 2.66% at March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter and a net reversal of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $72.7 million increase in loans HFI and higher reserve rates on commercial real estate loans due to CECL model updates. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $8.0 million with a 12.16% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $661 thousand, compared with $8.9 million with a 10.84% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $681 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 49.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 52.84% in the prior quarter and 37.04% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income described above, while the increase in noninterest expense was relatively modest.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.29 billion, an increase of $97.9 million since March 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable, cash balances and investment securities. Total cash and due from banks was $158.4 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million or 11.9%, since March 31, 2024, primarily due to funds that were deposited at the end of the quarter and deployed in the following month. Loans HFI totaled $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.8% since March 31, 2024.  Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $121.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.7 million or 6.7% since March 31, 2024, as a result of new securities purchased. As of June 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $13.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.4 million (pre-tax) as of March 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.7 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million since March 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $136.6 million, which was driven by a $95.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $40.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Deposit mix has continued to shift while short-term interest rates remain higher. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 32.0% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.7 billion or 181.5% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $271 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $26.6 million or 1.34% of loans HFI, compared to $24.7 million or 1.29% as of March 31, 2024. The increase in the coverage ratio from March 31, 2024 primarily reflects updates to the third-party national dataset of historical loss rates used in the commercial real estate lifetime loss rate model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.11% of total assets as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.21% as of March 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $10.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of eight loans as of June 30, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $7.6 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 43.4%. The remaining loan was a $2.5 million nonaccrual commercial and industrial loan with a specific reserve of $1.5 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 June 30, 2024 (2)March 31, 2024
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.00%10.08%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio11.23%11.19%
Total risk-based capital ratio12.48%12.44%

(2)   June 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Jun 30, 2023 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $13,545  $13,136  $23,273 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  12,502   34,790   27,566 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  132,330   93,575   85,020 
Total cash and due from banks  158,377   141,501   135,859 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,097   4,032   7,661 
Investment debt securities available for sale  121,725   114,067   94,574 
Loans held for sale  -   383   1,982 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  1,979,720   1,906,992   1,717,705 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,591)  (24,693)  (22,588)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,953,129   1,882,299   1,695,117 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  9,586   8,915   8,915 
Right of use asset  4,719   2,765   2,525 
Premises and equipment, net  2,207   1,804   1,539 
Servicing assets, net  2,164   2,203   2,875 
Accrued interest receivable  7,906   7,931   6,118 
Other assets  21,774   21,877   19,572 
Total assets $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $1,976,737 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $557,055  $516,294  $657,980 
Interest bearing  1,444,671   1,388,381   1,041,192 
Total deposits  2,001,726   1,904,675   1,699,172 
FHLB borrowings  48,000   53,000   66,000 
Other borrowings  17,965   17,963   17,958 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  16,551   18,107   26,396 
Total liabilities  2,084,242   1,993,745   1,809,526 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  74,636   74,105   73,379 
Additional paid-in capital  3,717   4,108   3,405 
Retained earnings  132,179   124,464   100,281 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (9,090)  (8,645)  (9,854)
Total shareholders' equity  201,442   194,032   167,211 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $1,976,737 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the three months ended  Year to Date 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Jun 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2023 
Interest Income               
Loans $35,538  $33,006  $28,270  $68,544  $54,498 
Investment securities  1,090   979   560   2,069   1,140 
Deposits in other financial institutions  2,034   1,799   1,933   3,833   3,083 
Total interest income  38,662   35,784   30,763   74,446   58,721 
                
Interest Expense               
Deposits  13,040   12,130   6,581   25,170   11,505 
Borrowings  952   886   1,474   1,838   2,340 
Total interest expense  13,992   13,016   8,055   27,008   13,845 
                
Net interest income  24,670   22,768   22,708   47,438   44,876 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  2,136   233   (7,149)  2,369   (7,076)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  22,534   22,535   29,857   45,069   51,952 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  430   388   310   818   658 
Net gain on sale of loans  661   681   171   1,342   645 
Other noninterest income  447   357   573   804   1,216 
Total noninterest income  1,538   1,426   1,054   2,964   2,519 
                
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and employee benefits  8,836   8,861   7,189   17,697   15,219 
Occupancy and equipment  822   770   795   1,592   1,601 
Data processing  1,183   1,058   878   2,241   1,822 
Professional services  424   488   (836)  912   (398)
Other expenses  1,697   1,606   776   3,303   2,115 
Total noninterest expense  12,962   12,783   8,802   25,745   20,359 
Income before provision for income taxes  11,110   11,178   22,109   22,288   34,112 
Provision for income taxes  3,283   3,294   6,575   6,577   9,604 
Net income $7,827  $7,884  $15,534  $15,711  $24,508 
Net income available to common shareholders $7,761  $7,832  $15,407  $15,595  $24,345 
                
Earnings per share               
Basic earnings per share $1.36  $1.38  $2.72  $2.74  $4.32 
Diluted earnings per share $1.35  $1.36  $2.69  $2.71  $4.25 
                
Average shares outstanding  5,702,938   5,679,843   5,654,435   5,688,135   5,631,442 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,762,616   5,754,937   5,726,522   5,755,250   5,722,645 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Jun 30, 2023 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $152,563  $2,034   5.36% $135,511  $1,799   5.34% $140,939  $1,933   5.50%
Investment securities  123,876   1,090   3.52%  119,690   979   3.27%  110,332   560   2.03%
Loans, including LHFS  1,939,746   35,538   7.37%  1,868,308   33,006   7.11%  1,675,790   28,270   6.77%
Total interest-earning assets  2,216,185   38,662   7.02%  2,123,509   35,784   6.78%  1,927,061   30,763   6.40%
Noninterest-earning assets  25,675         25,469         32,741       
Total Assets $2,241,860        $2,148,978        $1,959,802       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  130,361   463   1.43%  109,838   441   1.61%  99,334   364   1.47%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  845,856   7,354   3.50%  765,770   6,421   3.37%  645,219   3,570   2.22%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  164,714   1,690   4.13%  155,703   1,583   4.09%  101,241   719   2.85%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,140,931   9,507   3.35%  1,031,311   8,445   3.29%  845,794   4,653   2.21%
Total brokered deposits  284,290   3,533   5.00%  287,885   3,685   5.15%  155,577   1,928   4.97%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,425,221   13,040   3.68%  1,319,196   12,130   3.70%  1,001,371   6,581   2.64%
                            
FHLB advances  47,373   581   4.93%  49,935   614   4.95%  96,626   1,202   4.99%
Other borrowings  17,966   371   8.31%  17,962   272   6.09%  17,971   272   6.07%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,490,560   13,992   3.78%  1,387,093   13,016   3.77%  1,115,968   8,055   2.90%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  535,878         553,541         655,169       
Total Funding Sources  2,026,438   13,992   2.78%  1,940,634   13,016   2.70%  1,771,137   8,055   1.82%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  16,334         18,018         26,492       
Shareholders' equity  199,088         190,326         162,173       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,241,860        $2,148,978        $1,959,802       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $24,670   4.24%    $22,768   4.08%    $22,708   4.58%
Net interest margin        4.48%        4.31%        4.73%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year to Date 
  Jun 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2023 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $144,037  $3,833   5.35% $132,124  $3,083   4.71%
Investment securities  121,783   2,069   3.40%  111,506   1,140   2.06%
Loans  1,904,028   68,544   7.24%  1,636,730   54,498   6.71%
Total interest-earning assets  2,169,848   74,446   6.90%  1,880,360   58,721   6.30%
Noninterest-earning assets  25,571         28,819       
Total Assets $2,195,419        $1,909,179       
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  120,100   904   1.51%  99,983   707   1.43%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  805,813   13,775   3.44%  632,340   5,948   1.90%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  160,208   3,273   4.11%  92,187   1,175   2.57%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,086,121   17,952   3.32%  824,510   7,830   1.92%
Total brokered deposits  286,088   7,218   5.07%  153,794   3,675   4.82%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,372,209   25,170   3.69%  978,304   11,505   2.37%
                   
FHLB advances  48,653   1,195   4.94%  72,801   1,796   4.97%
Other borrowings  17,964   643   7.20%  17,974   544   6.10%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,438,826   27,008   3.77%  1,069,079   13,845   2.61%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  544,709         662,442       
Total Funding Sources  1,983,535   27,008   2.74%  1,731,521   13,845   1.61%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  17,176         23,140       
Shareholders' equity  194,708         154,518       
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,195,419        $1,909,179       
                   
Net interest income/spread    $47,438   4.16%    $44,876   4.69%
Net interest margin        4.40%        4.81%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $158,377  $141,501  $178,100  $198,328  $135,859 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,097   4,032   4,000   1,500   7,661 
Investment securities  121,725   114,067   102,499   86,648   94,574 
Loans held for sale  -   383   1,233   4,071   1,982 
Total loans held-for-investment  1,979,720   1,906,992   1,847,161   1,764,846   1,717,705 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,591)  (24,693)  (24,476)  (23,789)  (22,588)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,953,129   1,882,299   1,822,685   1,741,057   1,695,117 
Right of use asset  4,719   2,765   3,096   2,827   2,525 
Premises and equipment, net  2,207   1,804   1,700   1,447   1,539 
Other assets and interest receivable  41,430   40,926   39,155   38,341   37,480 
Total assets $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $2,074,219  $1,976,737 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $557,055  $516,294  $572,755  $595,023  $657,980 
Interest Bearing  1,444,671   1,388,381   1,302,615   1,174,664   1,041,192 
Total Deposits  2,001,726   1,904,675   1,875,370   1,769,687   1,699,172 
Borrowings  65,965   70,963   74,961   99,959   83,958 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  16,551   18,107   16,354   29,894   26,396 
Total liabilities  2,084,242   1,993,745   1,966,685   1,899,540   1,809,526 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  74,636   74,105   74,003   73,416   73,379 
Additional paid-in capital  3,717   4,108   3,679   3,584   3,405 
Retained earnings  132,179   124,464   116,604   108,757   100,281 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (9,090)  (8,645)  (8,503)  (11,078)  (9,854)
Total shareholders' equity  201,442   194,032   185,783   174,679   167,211 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $2,074,219  $1,976,737 
                
Book value per common share $35.03  $33.94  $32.48  $30.63  $29.32 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $34.65  $33.55  $32.08  $30.20  $28.82 
Shares outstanding  5,751,143   5,717,519   5,719,115   5,703,350   5,702,637 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 For the three months ended 
 Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Interest income$38,662  $35,784  $34,063  $32,878  $30,763 
Interest expense 13,992   13,016   11,875   9,623   8,055 
Net interest income 24,670   22,768   22,188   23,255   22,708 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses 2,136   233   459   471   (7,149)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,534   22,535   21,729   22,784   29,857 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 430   388   373   313   310 
Net gain on sale of loans 661   681   436   466   171 
Other noninterest income 447   357   435   380   573 
Total noninterest income 1,538   1,426   1,244   1,159   1,054 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 8,836   8,861   7,942   7,512   7,189 
Occupancy and equipment 822   770   790   781   795 
Data processing 1,183   1,058   1,001   1,064   878 
Professional services 424   488   410   564   (836)
Other expenses 1,697   1,606   1,625   1,922   776 
Total noninterest expense 12,962   12,783   11,768   11,843   8,802 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 11,110   11,178   11,205   12,100   22,109 
Income taxes 3,283   3,294   3,346   3,611   6,575 
Net income$7,827  $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $15,534 
Net income available to common shareholders$7,761  $7,832  $7,800  $8,422  $15,407 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.36  $1.38  $1.38  $1.49  $2.72 
Diluted earnings per share$1.35  $1.36  $1.36  $1.47  $2.69 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,702,938   5,679,843   5,664,028   5,658,340   5,654,435 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,762,616   5,754,937   5,723,735   5,709,994   5,726,522 


 Performance Ratios 
 Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
ROAA 1.40%  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%  3.18%
ROAE 15.81%  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%  38.42%
ROATCE (1) 15.99%  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%  39.14%
Net interest margin 4.48%  4.31%  4.33%  4.67%  4.73%
Net interest spread 4.24%  4.08%  4.11%  4.48%  4.58%
Efficiency ratio (1) 49.46%  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%  37.04%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.32%  2.39%  2.26%  2.34%  1.80%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Total assets $2,241,860  $2,148,978  $2,062,486  $2,005,197  $1,959,802 
Earning assets $2,216,185  $2,123,509  $2,034,556  $1,977,009  $1,927,061 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $1,939,746  $1,868,308  $1,788,572  $1,745,113  $1,675,790 
Total deposits $1,961,099  $1,872,737  $1,788,659  $1,698,892  $1,656,540 
Total shareholders' equity $199,088  $190,326  $180,287  $173,347  $162,173 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $566,314  $573,587  $583,069  $541,088  $527,819 
Owner occupied  216,876   216,123   202,106   185,296   177,177 
Multifamily  177,390   175,629   168,324   159,700   158,082 
Secured by single family  181,744   157,092   146,370   153,132   148,464 
Land and construction  58,109   35,975   33,655   30,253   32,519 
SBA secured by real estate  388,271   385,416   349,676   343,576   329,403 
Total CRE  1,588,704   1,543,822   1,483,200   1,413,045   1,373,464 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  378,161   352,417   350,879   337,815   332,394 
SBA non-real estate secured  10,758   8,657   9,807   11,081   9,121 
Total commercial business  388,919   361,074   360,686   348,896   341,515 
Consumer  2,097   2,096   3,275   2,905   2,726 
Total loans held for investment $1,979,720  $1,906,992  $1,847,161  $1,764,846  $1,717,705 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $557,055  $516,294  $572,755  $595,023  $657,980 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  156,253   117,129   121,829   108,508   101,064 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  861,508   812,841   742,617   696,499   670,195 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  168,664   160,605   147,583   122,622   105,757 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,743,480   1,606,869   1,584,784   1,522,652   1,534,996 
Total brokered deposits  258,246   297,806   290,586   247,035   164,176 
Total deposits $2,001,726  $1,904,675  $1,875,370  $1,769,687  $1,699,172 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $24,693  $24,476  $23,789  $22,588  $21,135 
Provision for loan losses  1,994   251   687   1,194   (7,149)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (96)  (34)  -   7   8,602 
Ending balance  26,591   24,693   24,476   23,789   22,588 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  1,865   1,723   1,741   1,969   2,172 
Total allowance for credit losses $28,456  $26,416  $26,217  $25,758  $24,760 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Total loans held-for-investment $1,979,720  $1,906,992  $1,847,161  $1,764,846  $1,717,705 
Allowance for loan losses $(26,591) $(24,693) $(24,476) $(23,789) $(22,588)
30-89 day past due loans $-  $-  $1,470  $2,500  $- 
90+ day past due loans $2,500  $3,530  $3,874  $1,374  $3,701 
Nonaccrual loans $2,500  $4,656  $5,053  $5,105  $3,354 
NPAs / Assets  0.11%  0.21%  0.23%  0.25%  0.17%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO  0.13%  0.24%  0.27%  0.29%  0.20%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $96  $34  $-  $(7) $(8,602)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.02%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%  (2.05)%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.34%  1.29%  1.33%  1.35%  1.32%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  1,063.64%  530.35%  484.39%  465.99%  673.46%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for:  adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes               
Income before provision for income taxes $11,110  $11,178  $11,205  $12,100  $22,109 
ANI recovery (1)  -   -   -   -   (7,708)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)  -   -   -   -   (1,635)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)  -   -   -   -   (986)
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $11,110  $11,178  $11,205  $12,100  $11,780 
                
Adjusted net income               
Net income $7,827  $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $15,534 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   -   -   -   (5,430)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   -   -   -   (1,152)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan  acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   -   -   -   (694)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $7,827  $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $8,258 
                
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")               
Diluted earnings per share $1.35  $1.36  $1.36  $1.47  $2.69 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   -   -   -   (0.94)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   -   -   -   (0.20)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   -   -   -   (0.12)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $1.35  $1.36  $1.36  $1.47  $1.43 
                
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,762,616   5,754,937   5,723,735   5,709,994   5,726,522 

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank.  In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013.   Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for:  adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
       
  Year to Date 
  Jun 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2023 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes      
Income before provision for income taxes $22,288  $34,112 
ANI recovery (1)  -   (7,708)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)  -   (1,635)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)  -   (986)
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $22,288  $23,783 
       
Adjusted net income      
Net income $15,711  $24,508 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   (5,430)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   (1,152)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan  acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   (694)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $15,711  $17,232 
       
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")      
Diluted earnings per share $2.71  $4.25 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   (0.94)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   (0.20)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   (0.12)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $2.71  $2.99 
       
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,755,250   5,722,645 

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank.  In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013.   Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $12,962  $12,783  $11,768  $11,843  $8,802 
Net interest income  24,670   22,768   22,188   23,255   22,708 
Noninterest income  1,538   1,426   1,244   1,159   1,054 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  26,208   24,194   23,432   24,414   23,762 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  49.46%  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%  37.04%
                
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $12,962  $12,783  $11,768  $11,843  $8,802 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation  -   -   -   -   1,635 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)  12,962   12,783   11,768   11,843   10,437 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  26,208   24,194   23,432   24,414   23,762 
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination  -   -   -   -   (84)
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)  26,208   24,194   23,432   24,414   23,678 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  49.46%  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%  44.08%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $24,670  $22,768  $22,188  $23,255  $22,708 
Noninterest income  1,538   1,426   1,244   1,159   1,054 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  26,208   24,194   23,432   24,414   23,762 
Less: Noninterest expense  12,962   12,783   11,768   11,843   8,802 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $13,246  $11,411  $11,664  $12,571  $14,960 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $7,827  $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $15,534 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)  7,827   7,884   7,859   8,489   8,258 
Average assets  2,241,860   2,148,978   2,062,486   2,005,197   1,959,802 
Average shareholders' equity  199,088   190,326   180,287   173,347   162,173 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,163   2,208   2,451   2,709   2,975 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  196,925   188,118   177,836   170,638   159,198 
                
Return on average assets  1.40%  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%  3.18%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)  1.40%  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%  1.69%
Return on average equity  15.81%  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%  38.42%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)  15.81%  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%  20.42%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  15.99%  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%  39.14%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)  15.99%  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%  20.81%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  201,442   194,032   185,783   174,679   167,211 
Less: Total intangible assets  2,164   2,203   2,318   2,449   2,875 
Total tangible equity  199,278   191,829   183,465   172,230   164,336 
Shares outstanding  5,751,143   5,717,519   5,719,115   5,703,350   5,702,637 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $34.65  $33.55  $32.08  $30.20  $28.82 

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
       
  Year to Date 
  Jun 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $25,745  $20,359 
Net interest income  47,438   44,876 
Noninterest income  2,964   2,519 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  50,402   47,395 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  51.08%  42.96%
       
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $25,745  $20,359 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation  -   1,635 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)  25,745   21,994 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  50,402   47,395 
Recovery of  interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination  -   (84)
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)  50,402   47,311 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  51.08%  46.49%
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $47,438  $44,876 
Noninterest income  2,964   2,519 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  50,402   47,395 
Less: Noninterest expense  25,745   20,359 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $24,657  $27,036 
       
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $15,711  $24,508 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)  15,711   17,232 
Average assets  2,195,419   1,909,179 
Average shareholders' equity  194,708   154,518 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,185   2,973 
Average tangible common equity  192,523   151,545 
       
Return on average assets  1.44%  2.59%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)  1.44%  1.82%
Return on average equity  16.23%  31.98%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)  16.23%  22.49%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.41%  32.61%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)  16.41%  22.93%

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 14.