U.S. Patient Temperature Management (Warming, Cooling) Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Stryker, Zoll Medical, Medtronic, Bard Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, 3M, Pintler, ECOLAB

The U.S. patient temperature management market size is expected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing volume of surgical procedures is one of the significant factors impacting the market growth. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer has encouraged high demand for warming and cooling devices. In cancer cases, the drop in body temperature results in the multiplication of cancer cells in the patient's body.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 100 million people have hypertension in the U.S. Hypertension increases the risk of heart disease. Similarly, the growing number of neurological disorders across the globe is expected to drive market growth. In the U.S., more than 1 million adults are diagnosed annually with chronic brain diseases.



With rising demand for conventional warming and cooling systems, there is a growing need for modern temperature management systems. The introduction of a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems by the major players is expected to lead to a booming market for patient temperature management system. Some leading products in convective patient warming systems are the WarmTouch WT 6000 Warming Unit, Bair Hugger, Mistral-Air Forced Air System, and WarmAir Convective Warming.



Technological advancements are also projected to increase the market demand due to the introduction of new temperature management systems, such as surface pads, blankets, and head caps. Moreover, key strategic initiatives such as collaboration and partnership propel market growth. For instance, in April 2023, Augustina Surgical Inc. partnered with Baxter to launch the Baxter Patient Warning system. The growing need for modern temperature management systems has led to the introduction of a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems, accelerating market growth.



U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the patient warming systems segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2023, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. It is due to their frequent usage during surgeries involving general anesthesia

Based on application, the general surgery segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 32.2% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period

Based on end-use, the operating room segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 21.0% in 2023. During different stages of surgeries, patients require specific temperature within the operating room to reduce the surgical complications

Companies Featured

Stryker Corporation

Zoll Medical Corporation

Medtronic

Bard Medical

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Llc

3M Company

Pintler Medical

ECOLAB INC.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Devices

3.2.2.2. Lack of Knowledge

3.3. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: Type Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Patient Warming Systems

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Conventional Warming Systems

4.4.1.2. Surface Warming Systems

4.5. Patient Cooling Systems

4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Conventional Cooling Systems

4.5.1.2. Surface Cooling Systems

4.6. Dual Technology

4.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.1.1. Surface Systems

4.6.1.2. Intravascular Systems

4.7. Consumables

4.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.7.1.1. Irrigation Drapes

4.7.1.2. Fluid Warmer Drapes

4.7.1.3. Scope Warmer Drapes



Chapter 5. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: Application Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. General Surgery

5.5. Cardiology

5.6. Pediatrics

5.7. Neurology

5.8. Orthopedic Surgery

5.9. Thoracic Surgery



Chapter 6. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: End-use Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Patient Temperature Management Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Operating Rooms

6.5. Neonatal ICU

6.6. ICUs

6.7. Emergency Rooms

6.8. Postoperative Care Units

6.9. Preoperative Care Units

6.10. Acute Care

6.11. Burn Centers

6.12. Cath Labs

6.13. Neurological Care Units



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.3.4. Company Profile

7.3.4.1. Company Overview

7.3.4.2. Financial Performance

7.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



