China Condom (Latex, Non-latex, Male, Female) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Safety Concerns, Product Diversification, Government Initiatives Bolsters Growth

The China condom market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The growing consumer awareness, increasing health and safety concerns, product diversification, and government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market.







According to UNFPA China, in 2022, China is reported to have an increased abortion rate. Growing need for contraception in the population is still unmet. The government of the country is undertaking initiatives to raise awareness and control the epidemic of HIV and other STIs & unintended pregnancies and to educate regarding sexual awareness and sexual harassment in the country.



The rising prevalence of STDs in China is attributed to factors such as a growing sex industry, increased sexual activity among young people, and a lack of comprehensive sex education. Furthermore, the use of social media and online dating platforms has made it easier for individuals to engage in casual sexual encounters, potentially increasing the risk of contracting STDs. These factors support the growth of the product demand in the country.



China Condom Market Report Highlights

The latex condoms segment held the largest revenue share of 87.7% in 2023. The launch of new products and rising demand from aging baby boomers are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The male condom segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as manufacturers' focus on the production of male condoms, open-mindedness regarding their use as compared to female condoms, and diverse product portfolio.

The drug stores segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The growth is attributed to factors such as the easy availability and access to drug stores.

E-commerce is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Discrete delivery services and freedom to choose on e-commerce platforms are anticipated to fuel the segment growth.

