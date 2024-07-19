Bus Transportation in China: 2024 Industry Market Research Report

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Transportation in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Bus Transportation industry in China provides public bus transportation services, including city public bus transportation, suburban public bus transportation, city public trolley bus transportation and tourism passenger transportation.

Revenue for the Bus Transportation industry is expected to fall at an annualized 3.0% over the five years through 2023. This trend includes anticipated revenue rise of 34.9% in the current year, to $20.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant decreases in 2020 and 2022. The industry is expected to include 3,753 bus transportation establishments in 2023, employing approximately 930,410 people.

However, industry enterprises are governed by local governments, which standardizes the industry's development. The industry is featured as public interest. Industry enterprises generally operates in losses and rely on government subsidies.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Beijing Public Transport (Group) Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Public Transportation Group (Holding) Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Public Transport Group Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Public Transport Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jiushi Public Transportation Group Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



