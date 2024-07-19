Vietnam Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Viettel, VNPT, and Mobifone - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% During 2023-2028

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total telecom service revenue in Vietnam will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-2028, supported by growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Vietnam Telecom Operators Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Vietnam today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom service revenue in Vietnam will increase at a CAGR of 4.7%, primarily supported by growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data service revenue, will increase at a CAGR of 12%. This growth will be driven by rising mobile Internet subscriptions, especially increasing adoption of 4G services, projected rise in 5G subscriptions and subsequent increase in mobile data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue, will grow to $1.9 billion in 2028, driven by projected growth in FTTH subscriptions on the back of efforts by the government to expand fixed broadband networks in the country.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

5G services will account for 18% of mobile subscriptions in 2028. This growth will be supported by telcos' planned 5G network rollouts and government's 5G coverage plans over the forecast period.

Average monthly mobile voice usage will decline to 84 minutes in 2028. This is due to growing consumer preference for OTT-based communication solutions.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Vietnam's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Vietnam's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Vietnam's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, and 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, and exchange rates

The Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis of Vietnam compared to the Asia-Pacific and the world

Regulatory context, National Digital Transformation Program 2025 , 2G shutdown, satellite connectivity

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider,2023

Company snapshot: Viettel

Company snapshot: VNPT

Company snapshot: Mobifone

Appendix

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Glossary

