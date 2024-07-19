Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

19 July 2024 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Friday 2 August 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's half-year report for January–June 2024 will be published on Friday 2 August 2024 at 8.00 a.m. (EEST). The half-year report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Briefing for analysts, investors and media

Aktia's results event for analysts, investors and media will be held in English at Flik Studio Eliel (Sanoma House, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki) on Friday 2 August 2024 at 10.30 a.m. Aktia's CEO Aleksi Lehtonen and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. Attendees are kindly asked to register before 30.7.2024 by email at the address ir@aktia.fi.

The briefing can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/aktia-oyj-q2-report-2024. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast.

The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

