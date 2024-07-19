Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Forecast to 2029: Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs to Drive Growth, Growing Competitiveness Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market by Component (Software: Scheduling, Talent Management, Analytics, Service: Optimization, Consulting, Support), Type (Standalone, Integrated), End User (Hospital, Nursing Home) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare workforce management systems market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2029, from USD 1.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.1%

The report dives into the global healthcare workforce management systems market, aiming to assess its current size and predict its future growth. It accomplishes this by segmenting the market based on various factors including component, deployment, organization size, end user, and geographical location. By understanding these market segments, the report offers insights into the opportunities available for businesses in this field. Additionally, it analyzes the factors that can influence the market's growth, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also examines the competitive landscape, providing details on the major players in the market. Lastly, the report forecasts revenue for the market segments across four major regions.

Factors such as growing need to curtail healthcare costs through effective management of healthcare workforce and increasing adoption of cloud-based healthcare workforce management solutions are driving the market growth. However, data security concerns to inhibit the growth of the healthcare workforce management systems market may hamper the growth of this market to a definite extent.



In 2024, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the healthcare workforce management systems market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is deemed to register the highest growth rate from 2024-2027. The high growth of this regional segment is credited due to the fast growth of healthcare infrastructure, specifically in emerging economies, coupled with increasing investments in digital healthcare technologies, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care models.



Services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024-2029.



Based on components, healthcare workforce management systems market is divided into software and services. The services segment is stated to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, factors such services play a vital role in the healthcare workforce management market by providing implementation, support, optimization/consulting, and training services for healthcare organizations. Services help organizations build successful customer relationships by continuously supporting them throughout their business tenure.



Support and maintenance services segment to dominate the healthcare workforce management systems market from 2024-2029.



The services market is segmented as support and maintenance services, optimization/consulting services, implementation services, and education and training services. Support & maintenance services accounted for the largest share of the healthcare workforce management services market in 2024. The healthcare organizations need to comply with various workforce related regulations, which forces them to update the existing workforce management systems in compliance with the changed regulations. This in turn drives the market for support and maintenance services.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

Market Penetration: extensive information on healthcare workforce management systems offered by the top 25 players in the healthcare workforce management systems market. The report analyses the healthcare workforce management systems market by component, deployment, organization size, end user, and region.

Analysis of key drivers (growing need to curtail healthcare costs through effective management of healthcare workforce, increasing need to manage regulatory compliance through effective utilization of workforce management systems, and increasing adoption of cloud-based healthcare workforce management solutions), restrains (data security concerns to inhibit the growth of the healthcare workforce management systems, and higher costs of deployment workforce management systems), opportunities (increasing demand of healthcare professionals across the world, and growing competitiveness to drive workforce optimization in the healthcare industry), and challenges (integration concerns hindering the market) are contributing the growth of the healthcare workforce management systems market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about economic emerging markets. The report analyses the markets for various healthcare workforce management systems across key geographic regions.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new product/service launches in the healthcare workforce management systems market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the healthcare workforce management systems market.

Company profiling: In-depth assessment of company profiling and their market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the healthcare workforce management systems market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 386 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs to Drive Market Growth

Services Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

India to Witness Highest Growth Rate in Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market During Forecast Period

Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs Through Effective Management of Healthcare Workforce

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Healthcare Workforce Management Solutions

Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization and Mobile Applications

Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through Effective Utilization of Workforce Management Systems

Restraints

Privacy & Data Security Concerns

High Cost of Deployment

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Healthcare Professionals

Growing Competitiveness

Challenges

Integration Concerns

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Industry Trends

Technology Integration

AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

Mobile Workforce Management

Remote Work Solutions

Focus on Staff Well-Being and Burnout Prevention

Customizable Reporting and Analytics

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Mobile Apps

Cloud Computing

Predictive Analytics

Complementary Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Adjacent Technologies

Internet of Things

Company Profiles

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ukg Inc.

Infor

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Workday, Inc.

Atoss Software AG

Workforce Software, LLC

Paycor Hcm, Inc.

Dayforce, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Rippling People Center Inc.

Connecteam

Cornerstone

Strata Decision Technology

Symplr

Bamboohr LLC

Hireology

Deputy

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Shiftboard, Inc.

Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd.

T3 Workforce

Legion Technologies, Inc.

Quinyx Ab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uw75n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment