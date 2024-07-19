US, Germany and the UK Niemann Pick Type C Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2021-2023 & 2024-2031 Featuring J&J, Piramal Enterprises, IntraBio, Zevra Therapeutics, Azafaros, & Cyclo Therapeutics

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Niemann Pick Type C: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prevalence of Niemann Pick Type C (NPC) is increasing at a steady rate, in line with population growth in the 3MM at an AGR of 0.29%.

Currently, the treatment regimen for NPC in the 3MM is entirely limited to the use of miglustat (Yargesa, Zavesca or generic).

There are several unmet needs in this space, including therapies with low or minimal toxicity and novel therapies with improved efficacy.

The NPC late-stage R&D pipeline is focused on developing medicines with different mechanisms of action.

Steady growth is expected throughout the forecast period as the NPC population steadily increases and novel therapies enter the market.



Key Highlights

Forecast includes three countries: US, Germany and the UK

Forecasts cover three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year

Scope

Overview of NPC, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized NPC therapeutics market revenue in 3MM (US, Germany and the UK), annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern in 2021 and forecast for 10 years to 2031; forecast covers three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the NPC therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis, comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for NPC treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 3MM NPC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary



2 Disease Overview

2.1 Overview of Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC)

2.2 NPC SWOT Analysis

2.3 Classification of NPC



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Niemann-Pick Type C, Men and Women, 2021-31

3.2 Sources and Methodology



4 Current Treatment Options

4.1 Treatment Paradigm

4.2 Marketed Products

4.3 Product Profiles



5 Unmet Needs and Opportunities

5.1 Unmet Needs in NPC

5.2 Therapies With Low or Minimal Toxicities

5.3 Ease of Administration

5.4 Reduced Cost for NPC Treatments

5.5 Therapies With Improved Efficacy

5.6 Miglustat Approval



6 Pipeline Assessment -Updated June 2024

6.1 NPC Pipeline Overview

6.2 Leading Pipeline Agents

6.3 Product Profiles: Acetylleucine, Adrabetadex, Trappsol Cyclo

6.4 Pipeline Products - Review Designations

6.5 NPC: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



7 R&D Strategies - Updated June 2024

7.1 Trends in Clinical Trial Design in NPC

7.2 Trends in Deal-Making in NPC



8 Market Outlook - Updated June 2024

8.1 NPC Market Forecast

8.3 Market Drivers and Barriers



9 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Johnson & Johnson

Piramal Enterprises

IntraBio Ltd.

Zevra Therapeutics

Azafaros

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.

