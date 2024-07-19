Robotic Warfare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Robotic Warfare Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Technology (Autonomous Systems, Semi-Autonomous Systems, Remote-Controlled Systems), by End-user (Defence Forces, Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, Other), by Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Combat & Operations, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Logistics & Support, Search and Rescue), by Type ((Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Autonomous Tanks, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Other)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global robotic warfare market is estimated at US$33.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Asymmetric Warfare

The increasing geopolitical tensions and the prevalence of asymmetric warfare are propelling the demand for robotic warfare systems. Nations are seeking advanced technological solutions to address unconventional threats posed by non-state actors, terrorist organisations, and insurgent groups. Robotic systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground robots, offer significant advantages in conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeted strikes in hostile environments. The ability to deploy robots in high-risk areas minimises human exposure and enhances mission success rates, making them indispensable assets in modern warfare.

Growing Demand for ISR Capabilities Propelling the Market Growth

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities are crucial for effective military operations. Robotic warfare systems, equipped with advanced sensors and communication technologies, play a pivotal role in gathering real-time intelligence, monitoring enemy movements, and providing situational awareness. The demand for enhanced ISR capabilities is driving the adoption of robotic systems in defence forces worldwide. For instance, UAVs equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging sensors can conduct aerial surveillance, identify potential threats, and relay critical information to ground units, thereby improving operational efficiency and decision-making.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Integration of Cyber Warfare and Electronic Warfare Capabilities

The integration of cyber warfare and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities into robotic systems is emerging as a critical driver for the market. Modern warfare increasingly relies on electronic systems and networks, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks and electronic interference. Robotic systems equipped with cyber and EW capabilities can conduct offensive and defensive operations, such as jamming enemy communications, disrupting radar systems, and protecting friendly networks from cyber threats. For instance, UAVs with EW payloads can disable enemy radar installations, providing a strategic advantage during air operations.

Increasing Adoption of Swarm Robotics

Swarm robotics, which involves the coordinated operation of multiple robotic units, is gaining traction in the defence sector. The concept of swarm robotics is inspired by the collective behaviour of biological organisms, such as ants and bees, which work together to achieve complex tasks. In military applications, swarm robotics can be used for area surveillance, target acquisition, and coordinated strikes. The ability to deploy a large number of small, inexpensive robots that can autonomously coordinate and adapt to changing environments provides a significant tactical advantage. For example, a swarm of UAVs can overwhelm enemy air defences, conduct reconnaissance, and engage multiple targets simultaneously.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Combat Robots

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to transform the landscape of robotic warfare by enabling combat robots to operate with greater autonomy and efficiency. AI-driven combat robots can perform a range of tasks, from target identification and engagement to strategic planning and decision-making. For instance, AI algorithms can process vast amounts of data in real-time, allowing robots to adapt to changing battlefield conditions and make informed decisions without human intervention. This capability enhances the effectiveness of robotic systems in dynamic and unpredictable environments. Moreover, AI can facilitate the development of autonomous systems capable of executing complex missions, such as coordinated attacks, defence operations, and reconnaissance. The integration of AI in combat robots also opens up possibilities for predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and ensuring operational readiness. As the demand for intelligent and autonomous military systems grows, the integration of AI in combat robots represents a significant opportunity for innovation and market expansion in the field of robotic warfare.

Expansion of Market in New Geographical Location and Launch of New Products Opportunities for the Growth of Market

Expanding into new geographical markets and launching innovative products are critical strategies for driving growth in the robotics warfare market. With increasing global demand for advanced defence technologies, particularly in regions prioritizing military modernization and homeland security, market players have opportunities to establish footholds in emerging markets. By customizing robotic solutions to meet specific regional defence requirements and regulatory frameworks, companies can capitalize on growing procurement budgets and strategic alliances with local defence industries. Simultaneously, the launch of new products, such as next-generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and robotic surveillance systems, allows market players to address evolving customer needs for enhanced situational awareness, operational flexibility, and mission effectiveness. These initiatives not only expand market reach but also reinforce market leadership by staying ahead of competitors and driving innovation in defence technology solutions globally.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the robotic warfare market are AeroVironment, Inc, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc, Thales Group, The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

06 May 2024, Elbit Systems stated that it was given a $37 million initial contract to provide General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) with Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) for improvements to the Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) used by the U.S. Army. The work under the contract will be completed in 24 months.

13 Dec 2023, A contract worth up to $700 million was given to Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to supply the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) with an integrated cloud and sensor system so that the warfighter could receive intelligence more quickly.

