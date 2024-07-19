OpenWorld Finance Unveils Revolutionary Decentralized Finance Product, Bringing The Best Liquidity Pools to Everyday Investors

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenWorld Finance, a leading innovator in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi), is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new product, set to revolutionize the way individuals manage their crypto investments. The OpenWorld Portfolios, built on the principles of decentralization and blockchain technology, aims to provide a secure, transparent, and user-centric platform that empowers individuals to invest in DeFi.





The OpenWorld Portfolios enable users to invest into a portfolio of high-yield, low-risk liquidity pools with one token, while managing all of the auto compounding and optimization to maximize their earnings. Our current offerings are yielding well over 50% APR, in a diversified portfolio, while keeping users exposed to crypto price changes. By operating on the Arbitrum network, OpenWorld Finance lowers the cost of investing in crypto significantly, enabling users to benefit from the significantly higher returns of the crypto market.



"We are incredibly excited to bring our vision of a decentralized financial future to life," said Tri Ton, CEO and founder of OpenWorld Finance. "Our mission has always been to democratize access to financial services and empower individuals worldwide. With the launch of the OpenWorld Portfolios, we are one step closer to achieving this goal and revolutionizing the way people invest in DeFi."



The OpenWorld Portfolios boasts an array of innovative features, including:



- Well-researched liquidity pools: Our team of investment and DeFi experts analyzed the historical performance of the best liquidity pools to provide users with the best risk-adjusted liquidity pool investments available.

- Seamless tracking of Portfolio Investments: Users can easily track their investments on the OpenWorld website to manage their portfolios.

- Security and Transparency: OpenWorld Finance utilizes advanced blockchain technology to ensure the security and transparency of all transactions, providing users with peace of mind and confidence in the platform.

- OpenWorld’s smart contract recently completed a successful audit by reputable blockchain auditor, Verichains.

"Our product is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all," said Angel Velarde, Chief Marketing Officer and founder at OpenWorld Finance. "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the Decentralized Finance System, and our platform makes this possible by providing a simple, intuitive interface to invest in Defi”

OpenWorld Finance is committed to driving the adoption of decentralized finance and promoting financial inclusion worldwide. With its OpenWorld Portfolios, the company aims to empower individuals to take control of their financial future, regardless of their background or location.

The OpenWorld team operates globally, with our main office in Vietnam. For information about partnerships and other company questions, please visit ow.finance, email communications@owfin.io or join our telegram channel at https://t.me/openworldglobal



OpenWorld Finance is a leading innovator in the decentralized finance space, dedicated to empowering individuals worldwide with the tools and resources they need to safely invest in crypto. OpenWorld Finance operates ow.finance, the OpenWorld Portfolios, and related decentralized finance products.



